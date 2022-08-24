More funding for Nottinghamshire domestic abuse support charities after one faces £12,000 fuel bill rise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newark Women’s Aid said the number of referrals to its refuge remains high, while the service is also taking a hit from the cost of living increases affecting food, fuel, clothing, rent and tax.

Nottinghamshire Council is planning to uplift the amount of funding for five domestic abuse survivors’ charities in a bid to help with current pressures for the next two years, at a total cost of £133,568.

Domestic abuse support services in the county are commissioned by the Public Health team at the council.

The move will help five voluntary services in the county – Juno Women’s Aid, Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid, Equation, Newark Women’s Aid and Midlands Women’s Aid.

It follows a huge increase in demand for such services following the pandemic, as well as extra cost of living rises.

The charity says its main costs are staffing, travel and buildings including rent and utilities.

Marlene Ferris, who manages Newark Women’s Aid, said: “While the 3 per cent uplift is very much appreciated, in reality, it will just about cover the increased cost of employers National Insurance.”

“Our fuel costs alone have increased by £12,000 this year, and that is before the next increase in October.

“During the lockdowns, we saw a huge increase in the number of calls for advice, support and refuge accommodation.

“It was difficult to find refuge spaces for women and children, with no movement in refuge and a lack of suitable move-on housing available throughout the country.

“The number of refuge referrals remains high and we don’t see that changing, as the current financial pressures, with the increased costs of food, fuel, clothing transport, etc puts added pressure on already struggling relationships.

“It is essential specialist services already providing safe supported accommodation for survivors of domestic violence continue to receive funding, to enable them to continue providing these life-saving services.”

Council papers stated that, by offering an uplift in funding over two years, domestic abuse providers will be able to offer salary increases ‘to retain the qualified staff and aid recruitment’.

The council considered remodelling domestic abuse services instead of the uplift in funding, but officers said this ‘will not address the immediate pressures that services are experiencing presently’.

The documents stated: “These costs have all increased considerably in the last six months and are expected to rise further within this financial year, 2022-23, and the next, 2023-24, creating a significant cost pressure on the service’s budgets.

“This is especially problematic over the next year with the rise in National Insurance contributions and the increased cost of fuel and other living expenses currently being absorbed by providers of refuge accommodation and support services.”