More council housing approved in Ashfield

The land located off Central Avenue, Kirkby, is a brownfield site in need of redevelopment. The site will welcome 16 new homes made up of a mixture of two and three-bedroom properties. The site is located next to the allotments in Kirkby, but no allotments would be lost as part of the plans.

The land on Central Avenue will contribute to the Council’s aim to continue building more Council homes over the next four years, on top of the 108 new builds completed since 2018.

John Bennett, Executive Director for Place, said “We currently have over four thousand families in Ashfield waiting for Council homes, so we will maximise every opportunity that we get to reduce this. Central Avenue is a perfect spot for redevelopment. It has sat empty and derelict for many years and will now welcome much-needed quality housing.

Warwick Close in Kirkby, recently completed council homes by Ashfield District Council

“Ashfield District Council has already built over 100 new Council homes and we are committed to continuing this by building even more excellent homes.”

The Council has recently completed the largest new social housing development to date, Warwick Close in Kirkby. The 34 homes have been let to happy tenants who are enjoying their new builds.