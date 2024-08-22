More allotments for Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work will be starting later this year to create more allotments in Mansfield to help reduce a waiting list of almost 250 people in the district who have applied for a plot.

Mansfield District Council has this year transformed former grazing land at its Sandy Lane site into 41 new allotment plots, all of which are now occupied.

The initial plan was to repurpose the grazing land into half-sized plots in two phases, the first to be completed in time for this year’s growing season, and the second to be ready in time for spring 2025.

However, such was the demand, the first 20 plots were fully let in a matter of weeks and so the council decided to push on with phase two without delay. This work was completed at the end of May and all 41 half plots are now occupied.

Now there are plans to repurpose a former community allotment at the site to create another 12 plots. Work is due to begin later this year and it is hoped the new plot-holders will take them on early next year in time to prepare for the start of spring growing season.

Dale Cross was appointed as the Allotment Officer for Mansfield District Council in January 2023, and has been the driving force behind making new plots available to rent.

He said: “This land that we have repurposed at Sandy Lane had been used for over 20 years as grazing land for horses.

“It was originally used as allotments but as demand for plots diminished in the 1990s and the gardens fell into disrepair, they were turned over to grazing.

“Over the course of the past 10 years, there has been a resurgence in the demand for allotments. Demand was especially high during the Covid pandemic and this trend has continued year on year.

“I think more and more people appreciate the benefits of having their own outdoor space where they can go and escape the challenges of daily life while at the same time reaping the rewards of growing their own fruit and veg.

“Not only does gardening offer a great sense of achievement, it’s also good for our physical and mental health.”

Former construction company owner Dale took on the council job after selling his company in 2019 and retiring. He found after a couple of years in retirement he was “twiddling his thumbs” and when the part-time Allotment Officer position came up, he thought it sounded right up his street.

“I have always been keen on gardening and I love meeting people. Since starting in this role I’ve met many people from all walks of life," he said.

“There are some real characters on our allotments, some brilliant gardeners with a wealth of knowledge and some really nice people. It’s been great to have the opportunity to be able to help to make a difference – allotments are a real community and a great leveller.

“These new allotments may miss this year’s growing season but there are still a few things possible to grow through the winter and it gives you time to get prepared and organised for next spring.

“I’m no expert, but for those new to allotments and gardening, I always recommend starting with the easier crops such as onions, beetroot, spring onions, radishes, lettuce, potatoes, tomatoes and cucumbers, before branching out as they become more and more experienced.

“It’s never straightforward growing your own fruit and vegetables though. What grows well one year won’t necessarily grow as well the following year and the same is true in reverse. No two years are ever the same.”

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, added: “Dale has done a cracking job at bringing this land back into allotment use so quickly to help meet the huge demand for plots.

“We hope they will bring years of productive labours of love to those who take them on – as well as some delicious additions to the dinner table – who doesn’t love the earthy flavour of a freshly dug home-grown potato!”

Renting a full sized plot in Mansfield district costs £67 a year and a half-sized plot is £33 a year. To find out more, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/allotmentsinfo.