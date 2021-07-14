There’ll be Cheshire cat grins all round when Mansfield s popular summer festival returns.

The friendly family event includes a host of activities with an Alice in Wonderland theme.

Organised by Mansfield District Council in collaboration with Mansfield Cultural Services and community groups, it is on from 11am-5pm, on Thursday, August 26.

Alice in Wonderland characters will be at Mansfield's Wonderfest

Although free, tickets are required for the festivities which includes entertainment, live music, face-painting, arts and crafts, interactive displays, walkabout acts and food vendors.There is also a special outdoor performance of Alice in Wonderland by Chapterhouse Theatre Company. The family-suitable production, starts at 3pm. Capacity for the theatre area will be reduced and places allocated on a ‘first come first serve’ basis.

With all sorts of ‘weird and wonderful’ Wonderland-themed activities people are urged to dress up for the occasion, donning wacky hats and clothes.

The event is also linked to the environment and the great outdoors, and seeks to improve health and wellbeing. Look out for seed planting demonstrations, sports activities and healthy living advice.

Food includes the Queen of Desserts' bus and street food by ‘What Yer Gerrin’ mi Duck’. Takeaway afternoon teas are also available from Titchfield Teahouse.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "After a long and difficult 17 months, Wonderfest presents a perfect opportunity to get together with friends and family and have some fun in one of our award-winning parks.

“We have our fingers crossed for good weather but in any case it promises to be a great day out as there really is something for everyone.

“Bring a chair and relax as you enjoy songs, dance and music in the free performance of Alice in Wonderland.”

Confirmed activities include Your Health Your Way - smoothie bikes, where participants cycle on a stationery bike whilst mixing a smoothie at the same time.

We are Undefeatable, showcases physical activities with accessible exercise classes throughout the day.

There are also Serco Zumba taster sessions, Mansfield Museum’s ‘Mansfield of the past display and free bug hotel making, Stagecoach children’s play bus and West Nottinghamshire College ‘inspiration station’ activity.

Dogs on leads are welcome.

To pre-order Titchfield Teahouse afternoon teas call 01623 656 093 see the menu @titchfieldteahouse.

For information see www.mansfield.gov.uk/events, book tickets at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.