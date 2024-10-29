Mansfield’s MP votes for stability and fair pay for workers

Steve Yemm MP voted in favour of the new Workers Rights Bill to support his pledge supporting the Government to provide good quality jobs for everyone in Mansfield.

The Government’s Employment Rights Bill recently passed its second reading in Parliament, marking a significant milestone in securing better job protections for workers across Mansfield.

This legislation will directly impact the workforce in Mansfield, providing much-needed stability and helping to address local concerns about job security and fair pay, particularly in sectors such as care work and social care.

The Bill introduces key reforms, such as day-one rights for unfair dismissal and the introduction of Fair Pay Agreements in sectors like adult social care.

Steve Yemm MP speaking during the second reading over the Employment Rights Bill

Workers on zero-hours contracts will also benefit from new rights, including the ability to request more predictable work hours and greater notice of shifts.

These measures aim to address long-standing concerns about job insecurity and pay inequality, both of which are significant issues in Mansfield’s job market.

Steve Yemm MP spoke in Parliament yesterday, supporting the Bill, and shared the story of a resident he met during the general election campaign.

The woman, a former care worker, had left her job to become a dog walker because it offered better pay and more predictable hours.

Speaking after the debate, Steve Yemm MP said: "It’s hard to accept that someone who dedicates their life to caring for others has to leave the profession just to pay the bills.

“The new Workers’ Rights Bill is about making sure people don’t have to make those choices. It’s about creating a fair system where hard work is properly rewarded, and where job security is something everyone can count on.

“This reform will put an end to that anxiety and help create more stable and long-term employment here in Mansfield.

“This is about building a stronger, fairer community where work is properly valued and where everyone in Mansfield has the opportunity to prosper.”

Steve Yemm’s advocacy for better job protections aligns with his commitment to creating well-paying jobs for Mansfield, and the Employment Rights Bill provides a foundation to improve conditions for workers in critical sectors like social care and manufacturing.

With the establishment of a new Fair Work Agency, workers will have a dedicated body to ensure these rights are upheld, and businesses will benefit from clearer, fairer employment standards.

The Bill’s reforms will help workers across Mansfield access better wages and job security, ensuring that residents no longer have to choose between job satisfaction and financial stability.

Steve Yemm MP remains committed to supporting these efforts and will continue visiting local businesses to hear their opinions on the proposed changes.

If you have questions or want to learn more about how the Employment Rights Bill could affect you, Steve Yemm’s office is ready to help. Feel free to reach out for support or advice on what these new protections mean for you.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]