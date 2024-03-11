Mansfield’s Mayor ‘disappointed’ by Budget support for councils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chancellor confirmed a 1% increase above inflation for public spending which he had pencilled in, in his Autumn Statement last year, adding that he would prioritise public spending where improvements in productivity could be demonstrated.

Mayor Andy said: “While we are pleased he has chosen to avoid squeezing public services further than is already planned, we are disappointed that this Budget is a long way short of what local authorities across the country, of all political colours, had been hoping for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course, we can always look for efficiencies to improve productivity by trying to do more on reduced spending, and this is something Mansfield District Council has been doing as part of our Medium-Term Financial Plan.

Mayor Andy outside the Civic Centre

“But there comes a point when savings can only be delivered with a direct impact on the services for local people, and very often it is the most vulnerable who are hit the hardest by these measures.”

The Mayor welcomed the announced six-month extension from April to the Household Support Fund for families in England.

But he said it fell short of what food poverty charities and a cross-party group of 160 councils had been calling for which was an extension for at least a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fund allows local councils to help families via food banks, warm spaces and food and fuel vouchers. In Mansfield it has helped hundreds of families since 2022.

The Mayor said: “The problem with not adequately supporting the most vulnerable is that ultimately this risks putting even more pressure on council services.

“People who cannot afford both to buy food and pay their rent, may end up going into rent arrears which consequently puts them at risk of homelessness. It is then the council which has a statutory duty to step in and support people with that.”

The Mayor’s comments were echoed by the Chair of the Local Government Association, Cllr Shaun Davies, who said after the Budget had been delivered to the House of Commons: “It is disappointing that the Government has not today announced measures to adequately fund the local services people rely on every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But given that core spending power in 2024/25 has been cut by 23.3% in real terms compared to 2010/11, it’s unsustainable to expect councils to keep doing more for less in the face of unprecedented cost and demand pressures.

“Councils need greater funding certainty through multi-year settlements to prevent ongoing decline and to ensure key national government policies – such as boosting economic growth, creating jobs and building homes – can be achieved.”

Mansfield District Council is currently facing a £2.176m budget deficit for 2024/25 and a projected continued shortfall in funds of £5m to 2026/27.

Among measures to address the deficit are a 2.99% rise in council tax and an increase in housing rents of 7.7%.

Other measures include: