Mansfield town houses plan as Rainworth dental practice refused - but what developments are planned where you live?

Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, October 18, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

41 Richmond Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension;

1 Heywood Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: Replacement windows and external doors, internal and external renovations including alterations to existing rear porch and garage conversion;

31 Rectory Road, Church Warsop: Extension of existing single-storey front extension, front porch extension and front/rear ramp structure;

Land adjacent Mansfield Manor Hotel, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Three town houses;

30 Muirfield Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single storey to rear.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

63 Ling Forest Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

The Harrows, Park Hall Farm, Mansfield: Window and bi-fold doors to kitchen and dining area. Conditional permission;

Mosscar Bungalow, Mansfield Road, Spion Kop: Porch to front and detached garage. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

19 Alfreton Road, Selston: Two-storey side extension;

151 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Dwelling;

26 Langton Hollow, Selston: Front porch and formation of off-street parking space in front garden;

32C Carsic Lane, Sutton: Outbuilding to be operated as a food takeaway serving cold and hot food;

Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton: Works to trees;

Spring Farm, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite: Retain former farmhouse and convert agricultural barn into domestic dwelling;

19 Lime Tree Avenue, Sutton: Installation of external wall insulation;

90 Nottingham Road, Selston: Change of use of detached garage to a dog groomers;

19-21 Sutton Road, Huthwaite: Alterations to existing shop including new shop front.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

116 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

8-10 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from retail to three apartments. Prior approval required;

Pine Lodge, Lodge Lane, Kirkby: Front extension garage conversion with side garden store. Conditional permission;

Brookhill, Church Street, Sutton: Fell tree. Approved;

D&S Storage, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Demolition of buildings. Refused.

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

20 The Leaway, Shirebrook: Demolish the car port/shed, erect a two-storey extension and timber cladding to front and rear;

Land to north and east of 44 and west of 46 Moorfield Lane, Whaley Thorns: Two two-bedroom, detached bungalows and one three-bedroom, detached bungalow;

Land to north of 46-68 Moorfield Lane, Whaley Thorns: Two, two-bedroom, semi-detached houses and two, two-bedroom, semi-detached bungalows;

Unit 1 Sookholme Road, Shirebrook: Change of use from storage space above reception office into a bedsit room for the sole use of the owner;

Lodge Farm, Stanton Street, New Houghton: Change of use of three barns from existing storage of crops and farming machinery to storage of caravans.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

21 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Removal of existing conservatory, replacement with new orangery and extension of garage; Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land at Oak Avenue, Ollerton: Single-storey dwelling with associated parking;

81 Emmerson Drive, Clipstone: First-floor front extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land at Willoughby Way, Walesby: Works to Scots pine. Approved;

Path between Eakring Road, Potter Lane, Wellow: Fell elm and holly trees, work to elm tree. Approved;

The Woodland, New Hill, Walesby: Remove two pine and eight cherry trees, with new tree planting proposed. Approved;

1 Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Change of use from a residential dwelling to a dental practice and erect single-storey rear extension to replace conservatory. Refused.

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

51 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell beech, elm, silver birch and ash trees.

22 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Works to larch and Corsican pine tree, fell pine tree.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

27 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Detached garage. Refused;

5 Cheriton Drive, Ravenshead: Extension to first-floor bathroom, extending above existing porch at front of house. Conditional permission.