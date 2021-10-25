Mansfield town houses plan as Rainworth dental practice refused - but what developments are planned where you live?

Proposals have been unveiled for town houses in Mansfield alongside a scheme for a closed Huthwaite shop – but plans for a dental practive in Rainworth have been thrown out.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:47 am

Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, October 18, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

41 Richmond Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

1 Heywood Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: Replacement windows and external doors, internal and external renovations including alterations to existing rear porch and garage conversion;

31 Rectory Road, Church Warsop: Extension of existing single-storey front extension, front porch extension and front/rear ramp structure;

Land adjacent Mansfield Manor Hotel, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Three town houses;

Plans have been submitted for a new shop front at the former Wotnotts store on Sutton Road, Huthwaite.

30 Muirfield Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single storey to rear.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

63 Ling Forest Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

The Harrows, Park Hall Farm, Mansfield: Window and bi-fold doors to kitchen and dining area. Conditional permission;

Plans to convert 1 Sherwood Road, Rainworth, into a dental practice have been refused.

Mosscar Bungalow, Mansfield Road, Spion Kop: Porch to front and detached garage. Conditional permission.

Takeaway plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

19 Alfreton Road, Selston: Two-storey side extension;

151 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Dwelling;

26 Langton Hollow, Selston: Front porch and formation of off-street parking space in front garden;

32C Carsic Lane, Sutton: Outbuilding to be operated as a food takeaway serving cold and hot food;

Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton: Works to trees;

Spring Farm, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite: Retain former farmhouse and convert agricultural barn into domestic dwelling;

19 Lime Tree Avenue, Sutton: Installation of external wall insulation;

90 Nottingham Road, Selston: Change of use of detached garage to a dog groomers;

19-21 Sutton Road, Huthwaite: Alterations to existing shop including new shop front.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

116 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

8-10 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from retail to three apartments. Prior approval required;

Pine Lodge, Lodge Lane, Kirkby: Front extension garage conversion with side garden store. Conditional permission;

Brookhill, Church Street, Sutton: Fell tree. Approved;

D&S Storage, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Demolition of buildings. Refused.

Bedsit plan for storage space

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

20 The Leaway, Shirebrook: Demolish the car port/shed, erect a two-storey extension and timber cladding to front and rear;

Land to north and east of 44 and west of 46 Moorfield Lane, Whaley Thorns: Two two-bedroom, detached bungalows and one three-bedroom, detached bungalow;

Land to north of 46-68 Moorfield Lane, Whaley Thorns: Two, two-bedroom, semi-detached houses and two, two-bedroom, semi-detached bungalows;

Unit 1 Sookholme Road, Shirebrook: Change of use from storage space above reception office into a bedsit room for the sole use of the owner;

Lodge Farm, Stanton Street, New Houghton: Change of use of three barns from existing storage of crops and farming machinery to storage of caravans.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

21 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Removal of existing conservatory, replacement with new orangery and extension of garage; Conditional permission.

Dental practice plan refused

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land at Oak Avenue, Ollerton: Single-storey dwelling with associated parking;

81 Emmerson Drive, Clipstone: First-floor front extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land at Willoughby Way, Walesby: Works to Scots pine. Approved;

Path between Eakring Road, Potter Lane, Wellow: Fell elm and holly trees, work to elm tree. Approved;

The Woodland, New Hill, Walesby: Remove two pine and eight cherry trees, with new tree planting proposed. Approved;

1 Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Change of use from a residential dwelling to a dental practice and erect single-storey rear extension to replace conservatory. Refused.

Garage bid rejected

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

51 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell beech, elm, silver birch and ash trees.

22 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Works to larch and Corsican pine tree, fell pine tree.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

27 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Detached garage. Refused;

5 Cheriton Drive, Ravenshead: Extension to first-floor bathroom, extending above existing porch at front of house. Conditional permission.

