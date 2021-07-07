Mansfield residents disappointed as plans approved to build on historic Berry Hill Hall grounds

Developers One Fine Day Homes had initially applied to build 13 detached homes on land at Berry Hill Hall, which lead to a raft of objections from residents in the area. However, plans for eight detached properties and twelve apartments were approved by Mansfield District Council’s planning committee on July 5.

Berry Hill Hall, which dates back to 1730, was used for many years as a miner's rehabilitation and convalescence centre and was later converted into residential apartments.

Despite the plans getting the seal of approval from historical and conservation experts, the development still triggered almost 80 letters of objection and two petitions containing more than 1,000 signatures opposing the project.

The proposed development is in the grounds of Berry Hill Hall

Julie Tasker, who has campaigned tirelessly to oppose the development, said: “I’m very disappointed that the council hasn’t rectified their previous misdemeanours which included allowing Berry Hill Hall to be sold off, despite it historically being gifted in a will, from a widow, to the miners of Mansfield and their families.

"There’s already insufficient parking for both the development and the care home.

“The proposed land is termed the ‘rear’ of Berry Hill Hall on the application, yet the planning officer acknowledged it as actually the front and faces the park that it used to be part of.

“This land could have been returned to its garden status, perhaps with some car parking that’s needed, but instead is to be yet more buildings screening the vista of the Heritage Hall.

"We will continue to campaign against this decision.”

