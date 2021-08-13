Mansfield’s Oak Tree Leisure Centre has again achieved the ‘Midland’s Regional Centre of the Year,’ in the “ukactive” 2021 awards held on August 12.Adam Spooner, senior duty manager at the Jubilee Way South centre said “We’re delighted to have won this award again! Since reopening after lockdown the positive comments, smiles and atmosphere is better than ever. Everybody’s glad to be back and exercising again”.

“We couldn’t have done it without the amazing team here at Oak Tree, all our members, visitors and of course the public vote – thank you to everybody that helped with our submission, all the hard work has paid off”.

The “ukactive” event is the UK’s premier health and fitness industry awards, recognising excellence across over 19 key individual and company-wide categories, including Leisure Centre of the Year, Physical Activity Champion, also Unsung Hero, Workplace Wellbeing, and Disability and Inclusion.

Oak Tree fought off strong competition from centres throughout the Midlands to be crowned champion in the key category.

Councillor Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for leisure and environment said: “After such a challenging year for the district, this achievement is well-deserved. Oak Tree Leisure Centre gives the opportunity for many local people to lead healthier and happier lives. Well done to the management and operational team!”

Jack Garner, contract Manager for Mansfield Leisure Centres added “I’m so impressed by the whole team in Mansfield, this is another well-deserved accolade. Well done to all involved.”