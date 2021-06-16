Mansfield District Council planning applications . . . Are there any developments planned near you?

An application for a single storey rear extension at 88 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, was received on June 15.

A proposal to change the use of a hotel to a single dwelling house at Redbrick House, Peafield Lane, Warsop, was received on June 15.

An application to replace a flat garage roof with a pitched roof at 25 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield, was received on June 14.

Planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council.

An application for works to 11 trees covered by a tree preservation order at 19 Ellesmere Road, Forest Town, was received on June 14.

A proposal to change the use to a shop, including an application for a rear extension, a ramp and improvement to the car parking at 92A Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, was received on June 14.

An application to discharge condition 8 (a construction management plan) on application 2020/0573/FUL – the conversion of a former care home into 22 flats and the erection of five dwellings – at the Forest Hospital, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was received on June 14.

An application for ground floor and first floor side extensions at 9 The Pastures, Mansfield Woodhouse, was received on June 14.

A regulation 3 application for a housing development of 77 dwellings, comprising of 25 general needs houses, four general needs apartments, 16 older persons bungalows and 32 older persons apartments on land at Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, was received on June 15.

A retrospective application for a single storey side/rear extension at 40 Laurel Avenue, Church Warsop, was received on June 15.