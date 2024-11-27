Mansfield District Council chief executive announces resignation

The Chief Executive of Mansfield District Council has announced he is stepping down from the role in the new year.

Adam Hill will be leaving the authority to join Rushcliffe Borough Council as their Chief Executive.

Adam has led the organisation through some of its most difficult financial challenges to date and has been integral in steering and providing vision for the authority as it navigated through this time. He pioneered the recently updated corporate strategy ‘Towards 2030: A Strategy for Mansfield’ and embarked on turning the council into a learning organisation.

He said: “I love Mansfield – both the people and the place and I hope I have had influence in my time here. I will be sad to leave the organisation, but the time is right to harness this new opportunity at Rushcliffe. I will be going back to my roots of regeneration and place shaping, which were formative during my years in local authority.”

Adam Hill

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, said: “It is with mixed emotions that I announce the departure of our Chief Executive, Adam Hill, who will be leaving Mansfield District Council to accept a new position as Chief Executive with Rushcliffe Borough Council.

“Adam has been an integral part of our council, providing exceptional leadership and dedication throughout his tenure. Under his guidance, we have begun our journey of becoming a learning organisation and his new strategic vision in our Towards 2030 corporate plan has helped shape a brighter future for our district.

“While we are sad to see Adam leave, we understand and champion his desire to pursue new challenges and opportunities surrounding regeneration and place shaping, which is his background in local authority. We wish him every success in this next chapter of his career and extend our heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable contributions to Mansfield District Council.

“Very soon we hope to have a recruitment process underway to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are confident that Mansfield District Council will continue to thrive and deliver for our residents, thanks to the hard work of our dedicated corporate leadership team and the legacy of leadership left by Adam.”