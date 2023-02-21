Mansfield Council’s application for fire safety repairs at its London flats initally rejected

The council – a planning authority – applied to Lambeth Council for building control works in June 2022 to address the issues at 50-52 Bedford Road, Clapham, bhe London authority turned down the plans after Mansfield Council failed to outline how its works would meet building regulations.

Mansfield Council says it is working with Lambeth and external consultants to draw up plans for the repairs and an online meeting is planned for next month, which, it says, is likely to lead to building control works being approved, meaning the works can get under way.

A Mansfield Council spokeswoman said: “The council submitted a building regulations application in June 2022 to London Borough of Lambeth, to commence early consultation to gain eventual approval for remediation of external wall construction and internal elements of 40 flats.

The flats in Clapham.

“We were informed in August the application was rejected because insufficient information was provided to demonstrate compliance with building regulations.

“The council is working closely with AECOM, its external consultants, and Lambeth building control on the latest technical design submission for these works.

“There is anticipated to be an online meeting next month between all parties to consult further and seek formal approval for the proposals.

“The original building regulations application is still active and continues to be processed with no need for Mansfield Council to make another application.”

The works relate to “a number of” fire safety issues identified at the building during an independent assessment a year after construction concluded.

The authority officially bought the building for £5.95 million in January 2017, as an investment aimed at diversifying income during periods of budget cuts and austerity.

It generates more than £300,000 per year in rental income to help shore-up services like housing and waste collection.

But the 2018 assessment found the fire safety defects needed to be addressed to ensure the building met new regulations.

It came following the Grenfell Tower disaster, in June 2017, which brought stricter rules for high-rise buildings in regard to cladding and fire prevention.

The London Fire Brigade also issued the building with a notice of fire safety deficiencies in 2021, relating to fire resistance in parts of the building and issues with fire doors.

This will allow the floors, walls and ceilings to be ripped out so the building can be rebuilt internally.

Lambert Smith Hampton will be handed the “all-inclusive” £2.2m contract and will be responsible for supporting residents with temporary accommodation.

Documents say this agreement will include relocation fees, rent payments and storage costs for each of the 40 flats.

Cash to fund the contract will be met through existing budgets for the project, which includes more than £12m allocated for the 2023/24 financial year.