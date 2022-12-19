Marcus Horsley and Scotty Clark are two of five people who joined the apprenticeship programme in September.

Both employees work at the Vale Road housing depot and cover different roles.

Marcus, aged 19, of Warsop, has been enrolled in the four-year carpentry and joinery level two-three apprenticeship.

Marcus Horsley.

He started his journey with the council through the Kickstart programme earlier this year, which aims to create new jobs for young people aged 16-24 on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

The former engineering student said: “Joinery, I’ve found, is more hands-on and suited to what I wanted to do, I am really enjoying it. I have worked a little with an electrician in the past, but find I enjoy joinery a lot more.

“This course has helped me focus on what I want to do with my career. I had no experience in this trade before this, so when I started, I felt myself being a bit slow trying to understand the ropes, but it’s going well so far. It helps to be supported by my mentor.

“Every day, we are doing something different too. I would encourage anyone to get enrolled in an apprenticeship as it’s so hands-on. Do it because it allows you to take pride in what work you do, and it helps other people. The person who is going to move into that house one day, you can take satisfaction in knowing you are doing that work for them.”

Scotty Clark.

Scotty, 57, is enrolled in the level-four facilities management course and is balancing studying and working for the next 18 months, after joining the council in April as a housing repairs assessor/inspector.

He said: “It can be quite invasive and time-consuming, but I’m progressing with it, and it’s going ok. My options are open when this finishes, I’m hoping for maybe some new opportunities too.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, welcomed the latest recruits.

He said: “Apprenticeships are a brilliant way to enter the world of work and gain invaluable skills and experience, they also provide a stepping stone into finding out what you want to do as a chosen career path.

