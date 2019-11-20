Mansfield council sets out its 'ambitious' vision for how the district will look in 2030

Creating a "positive image" of Mansfield, improving the town centre and encouraging healthy lifestyles are just some of the priorities put forward by the council in a "new vision" for the district.

Councillors on Mansfield District Council unanimously approved plans to adopt the authority's new 'Making Mansfield: Towards 2030' corporate plan, which aims to set out the direction of the district over the coming decade.

Mansfield town centre.

The strategy focuses on four themes: place, growth, aspiration and wellbeing, which cut across the delivery of all council services.

The new plan aims to address changes to the district over the last ten years, replacing the council's previous corporate plan with a "new outlook" for Mansfield.

This will include priorities such as preserving and enhancing the natural environment, the town centre experience and quality of life for residents.

The council also plans to "embrace technological advances" and create employment opportunities "for the future", while also introducing a "wider mix" of housing to meet the "needs and aspirations" of the district.

Mixing in with the council's previous 'Healthy Mansfield' report in March 2019, the authority also plans to encourage people to lead a "good quality of life" by investing in leisure and lifestyle, and by providing opportunities to make "healthy lifestyle choices".

And there will be a larger focus on aspirations for the district, with the new plan aiming to encourage people to "achieve their true potential" by creating opportunities for learning and development in the district.

Hayley Barsby, council chief executive, says the council needed to address changes in the district since the original corporate plan was introduced in the way it delivers its service.

She said: "These changes have resulted in some significant challenges going forward and this important strategy will put Mansfield is a good position to face those and make the authority even more fit for the 21st century.

"We want to grow an ambitious, vibrant and confident place that people here can be proud of and where they will want to live and invest in as a matter of choice.

"We want Mansfield to be a flourishing place where people are healthy and happy and where there is opportunity for people to achieve and succeed."