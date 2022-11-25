The 16-day-long campaign is part of the global White Ribbon movement to end male violence against women by engaging with men, changing cultures and raising awareness.

The event was hosted in partnership with Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid at Mansfield Civic Centre.

Christie Conroy, Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance co-ordinator, delivered workshops about the DAHA accreditation process and gave an introduction to domestic abuse and the importance of partnerships, collaboration and referral pathways to help survivors.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, signs the pledge.

The event began with Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, and his cabinet members signing the promise never to use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.

Departments within the authority have also signed the pledge, including the housing repairs team, community safety officers and the corporate leadership team.

Mr Abrahams told the event: “While a range of people can experience domestic abuse, it is gendered and most frequently perpetrated against women by male perpetrators.

“With 73 percent of women also having financial links with their abuser, this, coupled with the cost of living crisis, is preventing women from fleeing domestic abuse.

“We have a duty to inform, support and signpost the help available to survivors.”

Ms Conroy, of Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid, said: “The training and accreditation will highlight that the council can offer a safe space for anyone disclosing details of domestic abuse.

“The event has been important for other organisations and partners to speak to our professionals and walk away with information about how together we can support adults, children and teens who have or are

