Mansfield Council plans to find contractor for £450k improvements to kitchens and bathrooms in its housing stock

The authority could approve the procurement process for a new contractor, which it says will help keep parts of its properties ‘safe and in a good condition’.

The price of the works provided by proposed contractors will make up 40 per cent of the selection criteria, with the council giving more weight to the quality of improvements set out by companies.

However, documents published by the authority state a main priority for the works is to ensure any improvements maintain the ‘value of the council’s assets’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Civic Centre, Mansfield Council's headquarters.

The documents do not state which properties within the council’s housing stock would benefit from the improvements, but do state £250,000 is set aside in the authority’s capital budget for kitchen improvements, with the remaining £200,000 budgeted for the bathroom works.

Jill Finnesey, council head of housing, is recommended to approve the procurement process during a delegated decision tomorrow, June 7.

In a report published ahead of the decision, Malcolm Gregorczyk, council interim housing asset manager, said: “The renewal and installation of new kitchens and bathrooms is delivered via a planned programme of works to keep the internal components of dwellings in a safe and good condition that also maintains the value of the council’s assets.

“To install these components will require a main contractor to deliver the works in accordance with the council’s planned programme and performance requirements.

“The tender selection criteria will be divided between quality [at] 60 per cent and price 40 per cent.

“The appointment of the successful tenderer will be administered, initially for a duration of two years, with the option to extend for one year on two occasions.”

If the procurement process is approved next week, the authority expects improvements and renewals of the kitchens and bathrooms to begin this year.