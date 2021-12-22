Mansfield business expansion welcomed

Members of Mansfield Council’s planning committee unanimously approved plans for the extension of the unit on Millennium Business Park, off Chesterfield Road North.

The application, submitted by SuKe Property, will see Mason House, at Unit 10A on Enterprise Road within the industrial estate, extended and a new single-storey workshop block built on-site.

The site currently incorporates workshops used for general industry, but the new plans will see the site turned into a mixed-use industrial hub for both light and general industry purposes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enterprise Road, Mansfield.

The committee heard there had been no objections to the development, which sits within allocated employment land.

Welcoming the application, Coun Brian Lohan, member for Portland, said: “It’s nice to see businesses wanting to expand in the days of loss of employment around this area.

“I’m pleased to be able to support this and wish the businesses there well.”