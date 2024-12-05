Mansfield and Ashfield residents reminded to shop safely this Christmas

As the Christmas shopping season is getting into full swing, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards team is reminding residents to buy carefully and not forget about their consumer rights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online shopping now accounts for over a quarter of retail sales, so consumers are being advised to pause and take a moment before they make a purchase online. Criminals may advertise low prices for popular items that are sold out everywhere else to trick people into parting with their money. Often, the goods advertised don’t exist, with images taken from genuine sellers to convince shoppers otherwise. Fraudsters create fake websites that impersonate big brands, so residents are reminded to always double-check the URL and watch out for unexpected requests for their personal information.

When on the high street residents should purchase their goods from reputable retailers to avoid buying counterfeit goods and ensure a refund or exchange can be secured after Christmas. Shoppers buying gifts for a loved one are recommended to request a gift receipt to enable the receiver to ask for an exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If products are excessively cheap there is normally a good reason as they are more likely to be poor quality or counterfeit. Counterfeit alcohol can contain dangerous chemicals and cheap electrical items may not meet current safety standards. Residents also need to be careful when buying gifts for children. Toys must be clearly marked with age restrictions, which are based on risks such as choking hazards, so always follow the age recommendations. Shoppers should look out for a UKCA or CE safety mark as well, as one of these must be included on all toys sold in this country. Finally, be aware of toys with small parts as these could come detached and be a choking hazard.

Shop safely this Christmas

Residents are also reminded to use a secure method when making payments. Where possible use a credit card when buying something over £100 and up to £30,000 - as this provides extra protection, known as Section 75. Paying by debit card also offers some protection as shoppers can request a ‘chargeback’ if they don’t receive something you have paid for. However, residents should avoid bank transfers and ‘buy now, pay later’ offers as these methods do not offer the same protection as credit and debit cards.

Councillor Gordon Wheeler, Deputy Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Christmas is an expensive time for most people, so it can be tempting to grab a bargain without thinking about the consequences. However, very cheap goods could be counterfeit, especially if not purchased from a reputable source.

“Buying from an unknown retailer can also be risky as you may not be able to track down the company after Christmas if you need to get a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remember the old adage, if it looks too good to be true, then it probably is.”

For consumer advice or to report a consumer problem to Trading Standards, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.