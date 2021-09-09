Mansfield and Ashfield businesses urged to be aware of allergen labelling changes

From October 1, certain items must carry a full ingredient list which emphasises allergens.

Nottinghamshire Council’s trading standards team is offering free consultations to affected businesses.

Known as Natasha’s Law, the change in law follows the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse from an allergic reaction caused by a prepacked baguette which, at the time, did not require allergen labelling.

Foods packed at the same site as they are sold as well, as those in packaging before being ordered or selected by customers, will come under the law, along with pre-wrapped foods kept behind a counter and some products packaged and sold at mobile or temporary outlets.

Sarah Houlton, council trading standards team manager, said: “This is a major change for businesses, but one that will help to protect consumers by providing potentially life-saving allergen information on the packaging.

“We want to ensure Nottinghamshire food businesses are not only aware of the changes, but also that they know what they need to do to comply.

“Nottinghamshire businesses can get a 30-minute consultation with the trading standards commercial team free of charge and we urge any businesses unsure of what they need to do under this new law to contact us as soon as possible.”

Email [email protected] or call 0115 804 2912.