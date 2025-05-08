Major US leisure operator unveils plans for new resort in Bolsover District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for an exciting new indoor water park and resort for Bolsover District were presented to councillors at Bolsover District Council on Tuesday 6 May 2025.

The councillors met with representatives from major US based leisure operator Great Wolf Resorts, who outlined their idea for a family oriented waterpark resort to be sited on land off the A619/Gapsick Lane junction on the outskirts of Clowne.

The proposed resort could feature a 500+ bedroom hotel, an indoor water park, conference facilities, and leisure offerings including mini-golf, mini-bowling, ropes course, games arcade and selection of restaurants, cafés and bars, all subject to consultation and the planning process.

Great Wolf Lodge is North America’s leading brand of family resorts that offer indoor water parks, family dining and other attractions. The development could create up to 500 jobs and attract visitors to the area. Local residents will also be able to access the facilities through ‘day passes’ without the need to book accommodation.

People enjoying the indoor water park at a Great Wolf Resort

A consultation event is being planned by Great Wolf Lodge for Tuesday 20 May at Clowne Town Cricket Club from 3.30-8pm where local people can have their say and ask questions of Great Wolf Lodge representatives. Information and flyers about the event will be distributed over the next week.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Jane Yates said, “This is an exciting project that will certainly put us on the map. One of our key priorities is growth with the creation of jobs and this proposal not only meets this but will provide us with leisure opportunities that will be fit for 21st century living.

“The meeting was an important first step in the development process that allowed councillors the opportunity to ask questions and I would urge people to attend the exhibition and public consultation and have their say on what is a very exciting proposal.”

Great Wolf Resorts currently operates over 20 Great Wolf Lodge branded resorts in the United States and Canada, designed around family holidays. It also has planning permission to build a UK resort near Bicester in Oxfordshire and is looking to develop a site in Basingstoke.