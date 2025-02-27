Major road resurfacing scheme announced for The Avenue, Mansfield, thanks to local councillors lobbying

County Councillor Andre Camilleri

Residents of Berry Hill will benefit from a significant investment in road resurfacing as part of a £3.3 million boost to Nottinghamshire’s highways, announced by the Leader of the Council, Cllr Sam Smith, at the Full Council meeting on Thursday, 27th February.

Following strong lobbying from local Cllr Andre Camilleri, The Avenue from Chestnut Drive to Litchfield Lane and from North Park approaching Pinewood Drive has been added to the capital programme for full resurfacing. The investment is part of the Conservative administration’s commitment to delivering permanent repairs rather than short-term fixes, ensuring roads are maintained to a high standard for years to come.

Cllr Sam Smith, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“We Conservatives have always said that investing in Nottinghamshire’s roads is a top priority because we know it’s what residents want. That’s why I’m pleased to confirm that an extra £3.3 million is being allocated to resurfacing key roads across the county, including The Avenue. This investment will ensure proper, lasting repairs, rather than just patching up potholes. There’s more to come too, as I will announce additional resurfacing projects at the March Full Council meeting.”

Picture shows the Avenue in Mansfield

Local Member for Mansfield South, Cllr Andre Camilleri commented:

“Anyone who regularly uses The Avenue in Mansfield knows how much it needed this resurfacing. I have been to the site numerous times with the head of Via, and I’m proud to have played a part in securing this investment. I know residents will be pleased to see a proper, long-lasting repair rather than another quick fix. Good infrastructure is vital for our community, and I’ll keep pushing for further improvements in Mansfield.”

The resurfacing works will be included in the council’s capital programme for the 2025/26 financial year, which will be officially signed off in March by the Cabinet Member for Transport and the Environment.

Further updates on additional road improvements will be announced at the Full Council meeting in March.