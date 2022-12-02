The plans for land off Braemar Avenue, Eastwood, and the Boots site in Beeston will be up for debate at the authority’s planning committee on December 7.

Both plans are recommended for approval by council officers.

A total of 240 homes are proposed for Eastwood, with 24 properties as affordable housing – but 400 residents have responded to the plans, citing issues with loss of views, wildlife and impact on local amenities.

More than 200 homes are planned for land off Braemar Avenue, Eastwood.

The plans were scaled down slightly by applicant Gleeson Homes from the original proposal of 251 properties after residents in the area raised concerns.

A further 500 people responded to consultations on the plans.

The council states: “The benefits of the proposal are that the residential development would see the development of a site within a sustainable urban location outside of the Nottinghamshire Green Belt.”

But Greasley Parish Council has objected to the application and said there are already four developments being built in the vicinity for a total of 231 homes.

They said: “This will put additional pressure on the existing, already busy highways and local facilities.

“We and local residents have concerns that this development is in close proximity to the former landfill site known locally as ‘Matkins Tip’ and any potential disturbance of the land adjacent to this, could result in increased emissions of the already-identified hazardous substances from the landfill site.”

Coun Margaret Handley, Broxtowe Council Independent member for Greasley, also objected on the grounds of health and safety through the development of a former landfill site.

The second development up for debate is for 397 homes on the Boots Campus in Beeston, which if approved will make up a total of 604 properties on the site.

Broxtowe Council says the development would “contribute to the delivery of housing stock within the borough”.

A total of 40 per cent of the homes would be affordable housing.

