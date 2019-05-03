LIVE - Local Elections 2019 - Labour loses control of Bolsover for the first time in more than 40 years

It was a historic night in Bolsover, where the Labour Party lost control of the district council for the first time in 40 years.

The red rose party lost 14 councillors to slip from 32 seats to 18 - leaving it one short of an overall majority.

It means the 37-seat council is now made up of 18 Labour members, 16 independents, two Conservatives and one Liberal Democrat.

The Bolsover constituency is synonymous with veteran Labour stalwart Dennis Skinner, who has been the area's MP since 1970.

In the 2017 General Election, Mr Skinner fought off a concerted effort to unseat him holding on to his seat with 24,153 votes - 52 per cent of the vote.