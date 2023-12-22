A special post box has been installed at Mansfield and District Crematorium to allow relatives to send letters to loved ones who have passed on.

The white Letters to Heaven post box has been erected in the grounds of the crematorium in time for Christmas, a time when many people are thinking about members of their family who are no longer round the table.

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Environment, said: “A Letters to Heaven post box was installed at Gedling Crematorium last year. They decided to install one after a youngster contacted them saying she wanted to write to her grandparents in heaven. It has been a popular feature at the crematorium there.

“Since then a number of other crematoria have followed suit and we decided to install one in Mansfield after a number of requests from the public.

“We hope it helps bring some solace to families at what can be a difficult time of year when many people are remembering lost loved ones.”

As well as the Letters to Heaven post box, people can also remember their loved ones at Christmas by adding a tribute to the Book of Remembrance which will open on Christmas Day from 10am to 4pm.

The crematorium grounds remain open throughout the Christmas and New Year period for members of the public to lay wreaths outside.

Mansfield and District Crematorium is managed and operated by a joint committee comprising representatives from Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark and Sherwood district councils.