Less than a month to go to apply for Voter ID certificates

Residents who do not have an accepted form of photo identification for the upcoming local elections are reminded to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate before the deadline.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday 23 April. Those requiring a certificate can apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or request a paper application by contacting Mansfield District Council’s Electoral Services team at [email protected] or by calling 01623 463345.

To be eligible, applicants must be registered to vote and provide their date of birth, National Insurance number, address, and a recent passport style photograph.

James Biddlestone, Chief Executive and Deputy Returning Officer for Mansfield District Council, said: "With the local elections fast approaching, it is important that all eligible voters ensure they have the correct identification to cast their vote. Those who do not have an accepted form of photo ID should apply for a Voter Authority Certificate as soon as possible to avoid any issues on polling day."

Voting day is Thursday 1 May 2025

Voters will need to present original copies of an accepted form of photo ID when voting in person on Thursday 1 May, including a passport, driving licence, blue badge, bus pass, or biometric immigration document. A full list of accepted identification is available at www.mansfield.gov.uk/elections-voting/2023-elections.

Residents who wish to vote by post do not need to provide photo ID. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Monday 14 April. Those wishing to vote by proxy must apply by 5pm on Wednesday 23 April. Proxy voters will be required to show their own photo ID when voting on behalf of someone else.

For more information on the upcoming elections, including voter registration and ID requirements, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/elections.