Labour councillor for Langwith re-elected to lead district authority

A Labour member for Langwith has been re-elected as leader of Bolsover Council.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 24th May 2023, 12:52 BST- 2 min read

Coun Steve Fritchley is aiming to continue his party’s work over the last four years after being re-elected as leader, after the party strengthened its hold on the council at the latest elections.

He said: “I want to carry on and build upon the good work we have done over the past four years and every councillor has a responsibility and part to play.

“We will continue with our social house-building schemes, look to redevelop Pleasley Mills into a business and tourist hotspot, improve our environment through tree planting, develop our towns and villages to help businesses and create skills and job opportunities for residents, all while continuing to maintain a balanced budget and providing good quality services for our residents.”

Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader and Labour member for Langwith.Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader and Labour member for Langwith.
Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader and Labour member for Langwith.
Coun Fritchley, who has more than 34 years’ experience as a district councillor, has overall responsibility for policy, strategy and communications.

Coun Duncan McGregor, member for Elmton with Creswell, has been named deputy leader with responsibility for corporate governance.

Coun Sandra Peake, fellow member for Langwith, has been appointed portfolio holder for housing, enforcement and community safety, with Coun Mary Dooley, member for Pinxton, named portfolio holder for health and wellbeing.

Coun Clive Moesby, Labour member for Blackwell, has been appointed portfolio holder for resources, with Coun John Ritchie, member for Ault Hucknall, taking responsibility for growth.

Coun Fritchley said: “We have a big four years ahead of us, but I feel I have the right mix of experience and skills within the cabinet, who will work with our creative staff to continue with our ambitions and rejuvenate Bolsover cistrict.”

