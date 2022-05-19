Joint Mansfield and Ashfield council services disband

The authority plans to appoint a senior human resources advisor to work within the council as it prepares to set up its own HR department, with the joint services with Ashfield to dissolve in November next year.

The shared HR services were first set up between the two authorities in 2013, with both councils seeing the move as an ‘efficient and innovative’ way to save money amidst financial pressure on councils.

The councils have also shared services in other areas, including legal and regeneration.

The Civic Centre, Mansfield Council's headquarters.

However, the authorities are in the process of also disbanding the shared legal services while a decision was taken in 2020 to dissolve the shared regeneration services.

The decisions were made due to opportunities arising within both councils to run the services in-house, with the shared HR service to be disbanded for similar reasons.

The shared HR service led to the two councils running a joint website for recruiting jobs, but emails from within the HR department would come from a Mansfield Council email address.

It manages employee relations, recruitment and payroll services among other areas across both local authorities.

Now Mansfield Council is planning to employ a senior HR advisor as it manages the ongoing transition process, with its own human resources team expected to be in place by November 30, 2023.

Documents state the role will be used to progress projects including a pay-and-grading review across both councils, implementing Mansfield Council’s HR systems review and a new system post-transition.

There will also be a recruitment review across both councils, a data cleaning project, an allowance review at Mansfield Council and the eventual shared services dissolution.

A report published by Mansfield Council states the role would undertake day-to-day operational work, so the existing HR manager and senior advisers can progress with these projects.

The role is expected to cost Mansfield District Council between £71,547 and £79,287 for the 17 months to November 30 next year, when the senior HR advisor’s contract will come to an end.