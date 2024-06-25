Jason signs pledge during Armed Forces Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Ashfield and Mansfield get ready to show support for our Armed Forces - Independent Jason Zadrozny argues that we need to do more to support them all year year round.

This week is Armed Forces Week, a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community. This includes serving troops and their families, veterans and cadets. Hundreds of local residents across Ashfield and Mansfield are planning to hold events. Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June 2024. Ashfield District Council are holding a service and raising the Armed Forces Flag.

This week, Jason has signed is the Veteran’s Pledge. The pledge would lead to life changing improvements for veterans, if the next government commits to them.

99-year-old John Fejfer and 97-year-old Walter Nazar join Jason at the DD commemorations.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, who attended a number of events recently to mark the 80th anniversary of the DD Landings said, “We owe our veterans and serving military personnel a great debt of gratitude. Whilst this week is Armed Forces Week and Saturday is Armed Forces Day, it is vital to fight for our veterans all year round. The 3 pledges I have signed will significantly improve life for veterans including keeping the Office for Veteran Affairs, ensuring that veterans get the medical support they need and making sure veterans get the financial support they deserve.”

As Leader of Ashfield District Council, Jason has ensured the Council do all they can to help our Armed Forces veterans. Ashfield District Council has won the Gold Award for Outstanding Support to the Armed Forces. Representing the highest possible badge of honour, Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards are awarded to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

Jason continued, “As your next MP, I will continue to be a champion of the Armed Forces and ensure that service personnel, families and veterans can access the help and support available. I have proved my commitment to our Armed Forces as Council Leader – I will do even more as your MP.”

Ashfield District Council has also implemented a war memorial restoration plan, formally approved an Employing Reservists Policy, provided concessionary rates for veterans and serving personnel at all of our leisure centres and much more.

The 3 pledges that Jason has signed for the election are: