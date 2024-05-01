Inspiring Ashfield's young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Aspiring Careers Ashfield programme will run in five secondary and three primary schools, helping them develop their existing careers provision, fill in any gaps and raise the aspirations of students about future career opportunities.

The programme is being funded using some of the £3.2 million allocated to Ashfield District Council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) - a fund aimed at building pride in local communities and increasing life chances as part of the Levelling Up agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ADC has appointed Ideas4Careers to deliver the programme across the District.

Young People in Ashfield are to gain valuable careers advice and guidance about their futures thanks to a new programme.

It is hoped the programme will lead to improved careers and further education guidance being made available to pupils, along with strengthening relationships with local employers, colleges and universities.

The programme has committed to:

deliver a careers activity plan for each school

create careers guidance information for parents / carers

allocate funds to help with student transport cost for educational visits

encourage vocational routes in Ashfield’s high-profile business sectors and further education providers

cascade ‘good news’ stories through school careers platforms

John Bennett, Executive Director Place, at Ashfield District Council, said:

“Encouraging young people to raise their aspirations by showcasing opportunities through education and business, is a key priority for us. We want all young people across Ashfield to be made aware of the wide range of career and employment opportunities available, both on their doorstep and further afield. This programme will help do that and we’re excited about the opportunities it will give young people.”

Michelle Taylor, Ideas4Careers Managing Director, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad