Inspiring Ashfield's young people
The Aspiring Careers Ashfield programme will run in five secondary and three primary schools, helping them develop their existing careers provision, fill in any gaps and raise the aspirations of students about future career opportunities.
The programme is being funded using some of the £3.2 million allocated to Ashfield District Council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) - a fund aimed at building pride in local communities and increasing life chances as part of the Levelling Up agenda.
ADC has appointed Ideas4Careers to deliver the programme across the District.
It is hoped the programme will lead to improved careers and further education guidance being made available to pupils, along with strengthening relationships with local employers, colleges and universities.
The programme has committed to:
- deliver a careers activity plan for each school
- create careers guidance information for parents / carers
- allocate funds to help with student transport cost for educational visits
- encourage vocational routes in Ashfield’s high-profile business sectors and further education providers
- cascade ‘good news’ stories through school careers platforms
John Bennett, Executive Director Place, at Ashfield District Council, said:
“Encouraging young people to raise their aspirations by showcasing opportunities through education and business, is a key priority for us. We want all young people across Ashfield to be made aware of the wide range of career and employment opportunities available, both on their doorstep and further afield. This programme will help do that and we’re excited about the opportunities it will give young people.”
Michelle Taylor, Ideas4Careers Managing Director, said:
“We are delighted to be working with Ashfield District Council on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to deliver this new programme to schools in the area. Aspiring Careers Ashfield is a great initiative bringing together local businesses, Further Education and Higher Education, to inform young people about the emerging, aspirational careers landscape in Ashfield and inspire the next generation.”