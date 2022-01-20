Inspector throws out planning appeal over Pinxton children’s care home refusal

An inspector has sided with Bolsover Council over its refusal of an application to convert a domestic dwelling into a children and young person’s care home.

The application to change the use of a house on Oakdale Road, Broadmeadows, Pinxton, to a care home for young people aged six to 18 was refused by the local authority in February last year.

It rejected the scheme on the grounds that it did not fall within the correct class framework, rendering work already carried out on the site unlawful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakdale Road, Broadmeadows, Pinxton.

The applicant subsequently launched an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

However, the appeal has now been dismissed by a government planning inspector, who said the council’s reasons for refusal were justified.

A report to members of the council’s planning committee said: “The inspector concluded that there were no obvious physical features that distinguished the property from a normal family dwelling, but considered that there would be other notable differences in its use.

“These differences included staff change-over twice a day, early in the morning and late in the evening, weekdays and weekends.

“This would be very noticeable to neighbouring occupiers, marking the property as something other than a dwelling house.

“It may also result in a number of vehicles being parked at the property at any one time including carers, a manager and other professionals visiting the site.”