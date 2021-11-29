Housing developments, holiday cottages and phone masts – but what developments are planned where you live?

Holiday cottages, large housing developments and a home gym are among the latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications and decisions.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 29th November 2021, 12:49 pm

Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, November 22, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Units 4-7 Oakwood Road, Mansfield: Side extension to industrial units;

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

155 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to trees and removal of one tree;

Chestnut View, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: First-floor balcony to rear elevation;

80 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling;

3 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Works to seven trees;

Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way South, Oaktree, Mansfield.

Land adjacent 21 Breckbank, Forest Town: Dwelling.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

4 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Works or removal of tree. Refused;

Land at corner of Botany Avenue and Marriott Avenue, Mansfield: Fifteen-metre monopole, wraparound cabinet at base and associated ancillary works. Prior approval is not required;

Ashfield Council headquarters, Urban Road, Kirkby.

19 The Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey rear/side extension. Conditional permission;

167 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Front boundary wall and infill panels, laurel hedge behind boundary and existing conifers replaced with post-and-panel fence. Conditional permission;

69 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;

Rear of 213 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Detached, three-bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission;

Old Town Hall car park, Queen Street, Mansfield: Change of use of temporary car park to town centre park/memorial garden, grass terraces, paved areas, planting and space for memorial feature to mark Covid pandemic. Conditional permission;

51 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: External material change with flat to pitch roof on existing side extension, loft conversion with two additional dormers. Conditional permission;

Crow Hill Lodge, 15 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Works to four trees. Conditional permission;

1 Greendale Close, Warsop: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

62 Debdale Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of garage to sport therapy clinic. Conditional permission;

4 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Orangery to side elevation, removal of existing conservatory. Conditional permission;

Land rear of 204 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Two-storey, detached, one-bedroom dwelling with access off Lucknow Drive, after demolition of garage. Refused;

Land behind 49 Poplar Grove, Forest Town: Detached bungalow and garage. Refused;

Tesco Extra, Oak Tree Centre, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield: Replacement of existing, non-compliant pedestrian pathway. Conditional permission.

Read More

Read More
Campaigners plan to lobby council over care home closure threat - including Shir...

Residential development

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Street Record, Hardwick Street, Sutton: Electronic communications apparatus;

30 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Side and front extension, new external openings, new rendering and re-roof;

Hill Top Farm, 166 Main Street, Huthwaite: Five dwellings;

Back car park, Ashfield Council, Urban Road, Kirkby: Dog grooming businesses;

Unit 2, Core27 Evo Business Park, Little Oak Drive, Annesley: Exterior signs, sign board to existing poles, delivery entrance sign;

Land at Hilltop Farm, Back Lane, Sutton: Four detached, single-storey dwellings;

2A Burton Rise, Kirkby: Two-bedroom bungalow and driveway;

Land at Rusley Farm, north of MARR, Cauldwell Road, Mansfield: Residential development of up to 235 dwellings;

17 Copeland Avenue, Kirkby: Orangery to rear.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

211 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Demolition of 211 Alfreton Road, garage of 213 Alfreton Road and garages to rear of 209 Alfreton Road, construction of 110 homes with associated infrastructure including a replacement garage to the rear of 209 Alfreton Road. Conditional permission;

17 Hawthorne Close, Sutton In Ashfield: Two-storey side extension and first floor extension to front of existing dwelling. Conditional permission;

23 Frederick Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

Home gym bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

1 Chestnut Drive, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Single-storey extension to rear and garage conversion;

1 Chatsworth Avenue, Langwith Junction: Two, three-bedroom, semi-detached houses;

48A New Street, South Normanton: Outbuilding for use as home gym;

3 Heather Close, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

35 Wire Lane, Newton: Single-storey extension to the front and side;

Mill 1 Unit AG, Pleasley Vale Business Park, Outgang Lane, Pleasley: Pedestrian access doorway;

1 The Summit, Carter Lane, Shirebrook: Change of use from car park to storage of vehicles.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

The Laburnams, Outgang Lane, Pleasley: Fell sycamore tree. Approved;

15 Hawthornes Avenue, South Normanton: Work to beech and lime trees. Conditional permission;

49 The Common, South Normanton: Vehicular access. Conditional permission;

17 Babbington Street, Tibshelf: Four dwellings in the form of semi-detached with parking for eight cars. Conditional permission.

Holiday cottages hope

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

16 Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Works to tree;

Former Clipstone Colliery, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Permanent infilling of a redundant fan drift void with concrete foam;

10 Amber Close, Rainworth: Wooden snug;

Land to rear of 42 High Street, Edwinstowe: Three holiday cottages and new access gates, removal of ash and sycamore trees, reduction of beech tree.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Blyth Road, Perlethorpe: Upgrade single pole and install a new H Pole Transformer and underground earth cable. Approved;

Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Center Parcs, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: New exit lane including highways connection to B6034, associated landscaping works and infrastructure. Withdrawn;

First floor and land at Robin Hood Hotel, Kirklington Road, Rainworth: Conversion of first floor of existing building into four apartments, comprising one three-bedroom unit, two two-bedroom units and one studio, two storey apartment building to the east side of the existing building to provide further eight one-bedroom apartments. Withdrawn.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

Mansfield