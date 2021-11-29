Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, November 22, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Units 4-7 Oakwood Road, Mansfield: Side extension to industrial units;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

155 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to trees and removal of one tree;

Chestnut View, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: First-floor balcony to rear elevation;

80 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling;

3 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Works to seven trees;

Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way South, Oaktree, Mansfield.

Land adjacent 21 Breckbank, Forest Town: Dwelling.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

4 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Works or removal of tree. Refused;

Land at corner of Botany Avenue and Marriott Avenue, Mansfield: Fifteen-metre monopole, wraparound cabinet at base and associated ancillary works. Prior approval is not required;

Ashfield Council headquarters, Urban Road, Kirkby.

19 The Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey rear/side extension. Conditional permission;

167 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Front boundary wall and infill panels, laurel hedge behind boundary and existing conifers replaced with post-and-panel fence. Conditional permission;

69 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;

Rear of 213 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Detached, three-bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission;

Old Town Hall car park, Queen Street, Mansfield: Change of use of temporary car park to town centre park/memorial garden, grass terraces, paved areas, planting and space for memorial feature to mark Covid pandemic. Conditional permission;

51 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: External material change with flat to pitch roof on existing side extension, loft conversion with two additional dormers. Conditional permission;

Crow Hill Lodge, 15 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Works to four trees. Conditional permission;

1 Greendale Close, Warsop: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

62 Debdale Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of garage to sport therapy clinic. Conditional permission;

4 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Orangery to side elevation, removal of existing conservatory. Conditional permission;

Land rear of 204 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Two-storey, detached, one-bedroom dwelling with access off Lucknow Drive, after demolition of garage. Refused;

Land behind 49 Poplar Grove, Forest Town: Detached bungalow and garage. Refused;

Tesco Extra, Oak Tree Centre, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield: Replacement of existing, non-compliant pedestrian pathway. Conditional permission.

Residential development

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Street Record, Hardwick Street, Sutton: Electronic communications apparatus;

30 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Side and front extension, new external openings, new rendering and re-roof;

Hill Top Farm, 166 Main Street, Huthwaite: Five dwellings;

Back car park, Ashfield Council, Urban Road, Kirkby: Dog grooming businesses;

Unit 2, Core27 Evo Business Park, Little Oak Drive, Annesley: Exterior signs, sign board to existing poles, delivery entrance sign;

Land at Hilltop Farm, Back Lane, Sutton: Four detached, single-storey dwellings;

2A Burton Rise, Kirkby: Two-bedroom bungalow and driveway;

Land at Rusley Farm, north of MARR, Cauldwell Road, Mansfield: Residential development of up to 235 dwellings;

17 Copeland Avenue, Kirkby: Orangery to rear.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

211 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Demolition of 211 Alfreton Road, garage of 213 Alfreton Road and garages to rear of 209 Alfreton Road, construction of 110 homes with associated infrastructure including a replacement garage to the rear of 209 Alfreton Road. Conditional permission;

17 Hawthorne Close, Sutton In Ashfield: Two-storey side extension and first floor extension to front of existing dwelling. Conditional permission;

23 Frederick Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

Home gym bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

1 Chestnut Drive, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Single-storey extension to rear and garage conversion;

1 Chatsworth Avenue, Langwith Junction: Two, three-bedroom, semi-detached houses;

48A New Street, South Normanton: Outbuilding for use as home gym;

3 Heather Close, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

35 Wire Lane, Newton: Single-storey extension to the front and side;

Mill 1 Unit AG, Pleasley Vale Business Park, Outgang Lane, Pleasley: Pedestrian access doorway;

1 The Summit, Carter Lane, Shirebrook: Change of use from car park to storage of vehicles.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

The Laburnams, Outgang Lane, Pleasley: Fell sycamore tree. Approved;

15 Hawthornes Avenue, South Normanton: Work to beech and lime trees. Conditional permission;

49 The Common, South Normanton: Vehicular access. Conditional permission;

17 Babbington Street, Tibshelf: Four dwellings in the form of semi-detached with parking for eight cars. Conditional permission.

Holiday cottages hope

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

16 Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Works to tree;

Former Clipstone Colliery, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Permanent infilling of a redundant fan drift void with concrete foam;

10 Amber Close, Rainworth: Wooden snug;

Land to rear of 42 High Street, Edwinstowe: Three holiday cottages and new access gates, removal of ash and sycamore trees, reduction of beech tree.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Blyth Road, Perlethorpe: Upgrade single pole and install a new H Pole Transformer and underground earth cable. Approved;

Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Center Parcs, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: New exit lane including highways connection to B6034, associated landscaping works and infrastructure. Withdrawn;

First floor and land at Robin Hood Hotel, Kirklington Road, Rainworth: Conversion of first floor of existing building into four apartments, comprising one three-bedroom unit, two two-bedroom units and one studio, two storey apartment building to the east side of the existing building to provide further eight one-bedroom apartments. Withdrawn.