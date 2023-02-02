Homes plan for grounds of existing Ashfield house approved despite concerns

Members of Ashfield Council’s planning committee green-lit the proposals, for Cauldwell House, off Cauldwell Road, Sutton, at their latest meeting.

The plans, lodged by applicants Stephen Atkinson and P&DG Planning and Design Group last year, will see the existing building will remain, with homes built in its gardens at no higher than two storeys.

Documents reveal the planned homes will be accessed off the existing entry point to the house on Cauldwell Road, which will be upgraded.

Eight homes are planned.

The road previously connected to Coxmoor Road, close to the Hamilton Road industrial estate, but was closed to through traffic when the A617 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route opened.

Bob Woollard, of P&DG, told councillors: “The proposal represents a sustainable development in a suitable and accessible location.

“The site is well-related to the edge of Mansfield and a range of services are accessible by public transport, cycling and walking.

“The proposal strikes the appropriate planning balance and will deliver clear local benefits, contributing to a continued housing supply without demonstrable harm.”

Coun Rachel Madden, council member for Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse, said: “It will be an enhancement and I’m happy this will go forward in the way it should, particularly for sustainability.”

Five objections were lodged by three neighbouring properties or people, with concerns including construction disturbance, loss of privacy and green space, overshadowing and the impact on wildlife and highways.

Other issues include parking, drainage and local schools currently being over-subscribed.

The council’s planning department believed the plans should be given the go-ahead and recommended approval in the meeting.

However, two councillors moved for the plans to be refused over concerns with the impact on the countryside and traffic issues.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, who represents Stanton Hill and Teversal, said: “It’s between dwellings and forest, woodland and countryside. This is going to have a harmful impact on the countryside and I really don’t like it. I think it’s the wrong place.”

The development was approved by six votes to three.

Developers will also be asked to pay a contribution towards a tree planting scheme to mitigate the planned removal of 32 trees.