HMO bid for hotel among latest planning applications - and what is planned near you

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, June 27, 2022:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Bath Lane, Mansfield: Telecommunications installation/equipment;

The Bramble Academy, Oxclose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

5 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Retention of ATM and associated signage;

224 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Rear dormer and convert existing loft space;

10-16 Church Side, Mansfield: Flue to rear of property and automatic retractable awning at garden;

264 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Central Hotel, 1 Station Road, Sutton.

The Bramble Academy, Oxclose Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Air-source heat pump and associated works;

Land adjacent 30 Warwick Drive, Mansfield: Dwelling;

Nettleworth Manor, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling with access;

56 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Hip to gable roof extension, gable extension to rear and dormers to front and rear, single-storey rear extension with alterations to pitched roof, dormer windows and replacement garage.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

60A Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

21 Dorchester Drive, Mansfield: Replace external cladding with render, alteration to window and door sizes and locations. Conditional permission;

1 Wysall Close, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

18 Freeby Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

The Pines, 138A Egmanton Road, Meden Vale: Extension to existing detached garage to form dwelling. Conditional permission;

74 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

84 Stone Bank, Mansfield: Residential outbuilding. Approved;

22 High Street, Pleasley: First-floor extension over existing ground-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: Rear elevation boundary wall and vehicle access. Conditional permission;

25A High Street, Warsop: Change of use of first-floor former sortong office, to form residential unit and external staircase. Conditional permission;

39 Edgehill Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Hip to gable end roodf conversion and addition of dormer structure to rear roof slope. Approved;

Land adjacent 21 Breckbank, Forest Town: Dwelling. Conditional permission.

HMO plan for hotel

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

44 Derwent Drive, Kirkby: Garage conversion;

15 Pines Way, Harlow Wood: Tree works;

2 Main Road, Underwood: Demolition of existing bungalow and associated outbuildings, construction of new dwelling with integral garage;

Lakeside Point Retail Park, Lakeside View, Sutton: Illuminated signs;

3A Deepdale Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

30 Tom Stimpson Way, Sutton: Bay window to front elevation;

Central Hotel, 1 Station Road, Sutton: Change of use hotel into a house of multiple occupation;

Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton: Alterations to front entrance roof structure, replacement roof, internal alterations, side access door, solar panels to the rear roof and single-storey rear extension forming consultation room;

Chalfont, 8 Titchfield Avenue, Sutton: Extending drive, additional dropped kerb, replacement glazing including frame to the porch, painting external rendering, installation of solar panels, rear single-storey extension.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land adjacent Grey Gables, off The Avenue, Sutton: Two detached bungalows. Conditional permission;

1A Hamilton Road, Sutton: First-floor side extension above garage and shed to front. Conditional permission;

69 Derby Road, Kirkby: Front porch and rear single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

Telecom Mast O2, Oddicroft Lane, Sutton: 18-metre monopole, wrapround cabinet at base and associated ancillary works. Prior approval not required;

70 Skegby Road, Sutton: Modernisation of conservatory including new tiled roof. Conditional permission.

Housing bid for former care home

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Land to rear of 10 Grange Close, South Normanton: Commercial industrial block housing seven units;

22 Gray Fallow, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey extension to the side and rear;

34 Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook: Two-storey side extension;

32 The Hamlet, South Normanton: Garden log cabin;

EPC UK Explosives, Carnfield Hill, South Normanton: Demolition of a redundant building;

Amberleigh Manor, Primrose Hill, Blackwell: Change of use of former care home to 10 residential units and erection of two further residential units and associated development.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Smithy Cottage, Bolsover Road, Glapwell: Replacement front door and side panels, rear door and garage door. Approved;

Garage block, Meadow Close, Tibshelf: Three-bedroom dormer bungalow with adjacent garage to site of former garages. Conditional permission;

148 Alfreton Road, Newton: Relocating of glass balustrade to first floor to perimeter of flat-roof area. Conditional permission;

Land between 128 and 132 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Detached dwelling with integral garage. Conditional permission.

Lodge corridor rejected

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

10 Birch Close, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Lord Byron House, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

2 Hucknall Road, Newstead: Dropped kerb and new raised driveway to front garden plus modifications to front boundary wall for access. Refused;

65 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Solar panels to the pitched roof, as well as a south facing flat roof. Conditional permission;

44 Milton Drive, Ravenshead: Rear lounge and side porch extensions and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

West Lodge, Station Avenue, Newstead: Green oak and glazed link corridor between existing 20th Century extension and outbuilding, including creation of door openings from the link to the adjacent extensions. Refused.

Tesco retail unit plan

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Tesco Express, Kirklington Road, Rainworth: Retail unit with parking and amended site entrance;

26 Kennedy Rise, Walesby: Extensions and alterations to existing bungalow and garage;

13 Rufford Avenue, Rainworth: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension internal alterations, installation of solar panels;

43 Chaffinch Close, Clipstone: Change of use to allow a proposed summerhouse/salon to be used for a dog grooming business;

School House, Scarborough Road, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey side and rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

6 Ward Road, Clipstone: Extension to dwellinghouse. Approved;

18 New Hill, Walesby: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Burgess House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Tree works. Approved;

South Farm, Worksop Road, Budby: Refurbishment and conversion of buildings into farm offices and ancillary rooms including replacement windows and doors, removal and relocation of internal walls, fireplace, floors, installation of staircase, drylining and internal insulation, new vents in kitchen, electrical and heating installation and new velux rooflights. Approved;