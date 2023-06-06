Hear ye, hear ye, Mansfield Carnival requests the pleasure of your company

A spokeswoman for organisers Mansfield Council said: “We can’t wait to hear the town crier’s bell ring to signal the start of our free fun-filled day for all the family, so head down and join us from 10am as we celebrate the Windrush generation and all they have contributed to Great Britain in the last 75 years.

“From rap to reggae with a bit of rock thrown in for good measure, we have all music tastes covered on our stage show throughout the day.

“Our opening act will be Soul Funk Junkies, a seven piece covers band, followed by KE Dance Troupe showcasing their street dance performance style.

The carnival is on Saturday, June 17.

“As well as a 40 strong Rock Choir and up and coming young rappers, Jaya and Omari, you are invited to chill out with the sounds of Pantasy steel drum band who specialise in laid back, traditional Caribbean Music as well as their steel pan arrangements of well-known songs by artists such as Bob Marley and UB40.

“Mighten Music will have you joining in during their slot at the event with participatory music and improv.”

The carnival stage show will close with a spectacular drumming finale using dhol drums, which are double-sided barrel drums to allow movement whilst making music.

Local and regional troupes will also be forming a Carnival parade that leaves Mansfield Museum at noon for a mile-long route around the outskirts of the town centre and ring-road,

before ending with a performance on stage in Market Place to show off their costumes.

The spokeswoman said: “Please expect some rolling road closures or traffic delays due to the event and travel by foot where possible or better still, follow the group and get into the spirit of the day with us.

“Our activity arena will provide the chance for you and your family and friends to take part in drumming workshops with Beat Feet and belly dancing with Janet Rose, and don’t forget to look up to see our fabulous stilt

walkers entertaining the crowds.”

There will also be Caribbean-themed food, refreshments, clothing and gifts available from specialist stalls on Mansfield Market, alongside the usual Saturday stalls.

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “Mansfield Carnival is an excellent example of partnership working between organisations, sharing knowledge and expertise to make this carnival one to remember.

“It has been fabulous to see everyone striving to make this event a success, all with the shared goal of celebrating history and heritage in Mansfield and creating pride among all our communities.

“There really is something for everyone at this event, including the fabulous food offerings and the variety of stalls in Market Place. I look forward to seeing Mansfield’s town centre painted with colourful costumes, music and energy.”

Sian Booth, council cultural services manager, said: “This event is only the beginning in terms of celebrating the Windrush generation’s legacy to Mansfield and surrounding areas.