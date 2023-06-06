News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Hear ye, hear ye, Mansfield Carnival requests the pleasure of your company

The final preparations are taking place to bring a colourful Carnival in and around Mansfield Market on Saturday, June 17.
By Sarah Bryan
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read

A spokeswoman for organisers Mansfield Council said: “We can’t wait to hear the town crier’s bell ring to signal the start of our free fun-filled day for all the family, so head down and join us from 10am as we celebrate the Windrush generation and all they have contributed to Great Britain in the last 75 years.

“From rap to reggae with a bit of rock thrown in for good measure, we have all music tastes covered on our stage show throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our opening act will be Soul Funk Junkies, a seven piece covers band, followed by KE Dance Troupe showcasing their street dance performance style.

The carnival is on Saturday, June 17.The carnival is on Saturday, June 17.
The carnival is on Saturday, June 17.
Most Popular

“As well as a 40 strong Rock Choir and up and coming young rappers, Jaya and Omari, you are invited to chill out with the sounds of Pantasy steel drum band who specialise in laid back, traditional Caribbean Music as well as their steel pan arrangements of well-known songs by artists such as Bob Marley and UB40.

“Mighten Music will have you joining in during their slot at the event with participatory music and improv.”

The carnival stage show will close with a spectacular drumming finale using dhol drums, which are double-sided barrel drums to allow movement whilst making music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local and regional troupes will also be forming a Carnival parade that leaves Mansfield Museum at noon for a mile-long route around the outskirts of the town centre and ring-road,

before ending with a performance on stage in Market Place to show off their costumes.

Read More
Investgation to be launched after Mansfield store destroyed by fire

The spokeswoman said: “Please expect some rolling road closures or traffic delays due to the event and travel by foot where possible or better still, follow the group and get into the spirit of the day with us.

“Our activity arena will provide the chance for you and your family and friends to take part in drumming workshops with Beat Feet and belly dancing with Janet Rose, and don’t forget to look up to see our fabulous stilt

walkers entertaining the crowds.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be Caribbean-themed food, refreshments, clothing and gifts available from specialist stalls on Mansfield Market, alongside the usual Saturday stalls.

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “Mansfield Carnival is an excellent example of partnership working between organisations, sharing knowledge and expertise to make this carnival one to remember.

“It has been fabulous to see everyone striving to make this event a success, all with the shared goal of celebrating history and heritage in Mansfield and creating pride among all our communities.

“There really is something for everyone at this event, including the fabulous food offerings and the variety of stalls in Market Place. I look forward to seeing Mansfield’s town centre painted with colourful costumes, music and energy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sian Booth, council cultural services manager, said: “This event is only the beginning in terms of celebrating the Windrush generation’s legacy to Mansfield and surrounding areas.

“Our It Runs Through Us exhibition remains open until November in Mansfield Museum and there will be lots more opportunities to get involved with what we have planned next – watch this space…”

Related topics:Great Britain