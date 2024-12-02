Have your say on Mansfield Connect – help shape the future of our town

Residents, businesses, and stakeholders are being invited to share their thoughts and feedback on the plans for the proposed Mansfield Connect project.

Mansfield Connect is a new multi-agency hub designed to bring public and educational services under one roof. Located at the former Beales and Co-op stores, your input will help inform the plans, designs, and related planning considerations of this exciting development before the final planning submission in late December.

The project is funded in large part by welcome government funding, supported by the partners with a stake in the building.

Visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/mansfieldconnect to view the plans and submit feedback online before the deadline of 13 December 2024.

Mansfield Connect, the view from Quaker Way

"Mansfield Connect represents an exciting new chapter for our town," said Councillor Stuart Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth. "We want to ensure that this multi-agency hub not only meets the practical needs of our community but also reflects the unique character of Mansfield.

“Located in part within the town centre conservation area, this site contains aspects of historic and architectural merit that have unfortunately stood derelict for years, blighting a key entry point into our town centre.

“Your feedback on the design and planning-related issues is crucial to making that happen."

The council purchased the building in December 2021 to take control over shaping a new future for the town centre. It forms a key part of the council’s adopted Town Centre Masterplan and complements several other regeneration projects and developments being progressed. The scheme also aligns with the council's corporate priorities, creating a welcoming and thriving town centre and supporting sustainable development.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College and chair of Mansfield Place Board, said: “I’m delighted to see this vital project take another important step forward. Mansfield residents have told us very clearly that they want to see their town centre revitalised and vibrant, and the Mansfield Connect building will bring significant numbers of people into town, to the benefit of local businesses.

“The college is particularly excited at the prospect of being one of the occupants of the new building. Not only will this further strengthen our partnership with Jobcentre Plus in providing the skills to help people secure sustained employment, it will enable us to develop our wider relationships so we can continue to play our fullest possible part in improving the prosperity and social mobility of the communities we serve.”

Once planning is submitted, the application is expected to be considered by the Planning Committee in the spring of next year. Subject to approval, work is expected to start on site in quarter two of the financial year, with the full completion expected in late 2027.

The online consultation period will remain open until 13 December 2024, so don’t miss your chance to shape the future of Mansfield Connect.