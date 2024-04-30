Have your say on local byelaw to curb antisocial behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A six week public consultation period began in mid April and residents have until midnight on Monday 27 May to submit their views on Ashfield District Council’s (ADC) proposal to extend and vary the terms of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) first introduced back in 2021.

The order gives local authorities powers to ban or restrict certain activities they believe are detrimental to an area.

ADC plans to widen restrictions currently aimed at combating car cruisers around junction 27 of the M1 to a District wide ban on ‘vehicle nuisance.’

This will ban drivers from performing stunts such as skidding, handbrake turns and doughnut manoeuvres on Ashfield’s roads.

The District also wants the power to fine those responsible for harassing women and girls in the street – making it the first authority in the region to do so.

This is in response to a survey which showed 60 per cent of women and girls had been verbally abused in public, including being subject to catcalling and sexual comments.

The PSPO would also extend existing conditions relating to the control of dogs – including designated dog exclusion areas such as children’s parks, requests for dogs to be on leads and continuing to impose a ban on drinking alcohol and requirement for antisocial individuals to move aways from designated areas by authorised officers.

As part of the public consultation, a short survey is available for people to answer questions and submit any other views.

John Bennett, Executive Director Place, said: “We want a safer and stronger Ashfield for all residents. The existing PSPO we have in place has proved extremely effective in giving us the tools to combat antisocial behaviour.

“Vehicle nuisance is not just confined to near the M1 and our plans to widen that, reflect an issue which we know residents are concerned about.

“And our plans to do more to protect women and girls from street harassment will be welcomed by so many. This type of behaviour is unacceptable and those responsible will find themselves issued with fixed penalty notices under our plan.”

You can read more about the PSPO plan here.

It you would like meet your local Community Safety and Neighbourhood Policing Teams and ask any questions about the proposed order, you can meet them between 9am-1pm on the following dates:

Hucknall High Street - Wednesday 1 May 2024

Kirkby Plaza – Wednesday 8 May 2024

Sutton Sun Dial – Wednesday 15 May 2024

Selston Co-op area – Wednesday 23 May 2024

Public Space Protection Orders

Ashfield District Council has had a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in place to assist the Council and Partner Agencies tackle anti-social behaviour and environmental crime across the district.

The PSPO requires review every 3 years, which was last reviewed in 2021; the Council’s PSPO is now required to be reviewed again and consideration to be made for a further extension and variation of the order.

Are the Orders a law?

Yes. The council is given the power under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a full breakdown of provisions has been included in the draft order.

What action can be taken?

The proposed Order is designed to address the following issues:

Drinking alcohol in a Designated Area

Urinating/defecating within a Designated Area

Dog Fouling in specified areas

Failing to produce a receptacle for picking up dog faeces

Having a dog in an area specified as a dog exclusion zone

Failing to have dogs on a lead in specified areas or when directed

Exceeding the maximum number of dogs specified.

Direction to move on when requested;

Vehicle Nuisance in the Ashfield district

Street Harassment in the Ashfield District

Closing Strip of land between Bentinck and Welbeck Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield

Who will enforce it?

Authorised officers such as the Council’s Community Protection Officer’s (CPO), Community Safety Team, a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) or any Officer authorised by the Council will enforce the Order.

What are the penalties?

Ashfield District Council intends to issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) to enforce the proposed Orders, the fine amount will be £100 and failure to pay may lead to summary conviction and a fine not exceeding £1000 (not exceeding £500 for alcohol related offences)

How will I know if an area is subject to the Order?

There are detailed maps available on the Council web site.www.ashfield.gov.uk

As the existing Order has been in place for almost 3 years, signage is already erected around the District which advises that you are entering an area which has restrictions attached. An audit will be taking place and additional signage will be placed in areas as required.

Will it work?

Yes! The existing Orders are working well and assisted the Council to effectively respond to issues across the district.

The previous orders have supported the Council to tackle and manage anti-social behaviour and environmental matters across the district such as car cruising, alcohol and dog control related issues and ensures the Council and Police have available options to deal with these matters. Keeping the existing Orders and expanding on them, will simply allow us to build upon the good work already done and help to keep Ashfield a clean and safe place to live, work and visit.

Is there any reason not to renew the PSPO?

That is the question the consultation is asking. If people have comments, they can make them during this period. Once the consultation period ends, any comments made cannot be considered.

When will it come into force?

The consultation ends on 27th May 2024; the report and the existing Orders will go before a meeting of the Full Council and the Order could then come into force on 1 October 2024.

Where can I view the details of the proposed Order?

Copies of the proposed order and plan are available for inspection free of charge throughout the consultation period during normal opening hours at the following locations:

Kirkby-in-Ashfield Council Offices, Urban Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottingham, NG178DA

This information can also be viewed on the Council website by going to www.ashfield.gov.uk

Representations on the proposed Public Space Protection Order should be made to Ashfield District Council by 12 midnight on 27th May 2024 either by writing to:

Community Safety (PSPO)

Ashfield District Council,

Council Offices

Urban Road

Kirkby in Ashfield,

Nottinghamshire, East Midlands

NG17 8DA

or by e-mail addressed to [email protected].