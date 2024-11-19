Have your say on licences for landlords

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is just over a month left for people to have their say on a proposal to introduce a new licensing scheme for private landlords in parts of the Mansfield district.

Mansfield District Council is proposing a selective licensing scheme to give the authority more power to ensure private rented housing reaches a minimum standard of accommodation.

The scheme would affect all rented properties in streets within six council wards: Central, West Bank, Bancroft, Market Warsop, Eakring and Rock Hill.

The consultation, to enable people have their say on the scheme, runs until 16 December and will help to inform councillors when they decide whether to move forward with the scheme. If approved it could be in place during spring next year.

So far there have been 65 responses with equal numbers coming from both landlords and tenants.

Councillor Anne Callaghan, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “We would love to hear from more people about what they think about this scheme and how it could be run.

“Thousands of properties across the district could be affected by these proposed changes so it is important to hear from as many people as possible. Anyone can comment in this consultation, not just tenants and landlords.

“The aim of selective licensing would be to improve the standard and safety of private rental accommodation for tenants and to ensure that landlords kept their properties up to good standard. It can also help reduce antisocial behaviour.

“It is a key priority for the council is see that all our residents have a safe and suitable place that they can call home.”

Selective licensing can be applied in areas where there is deprivation, high levels of antisocial behaviour, high levels of crime, high levels of migration, and poor housing conditions. The mandatory licences would cost landlords between £650 and £800 for each rented property in these areas.

The licensing gives the council’s Private Sector Housing team the power to do more when landlords are not taking steps to deal with issues relating to property standards and management.

Under the scheme, the council would work with landlords and residents to improve a neighbourhood and, where necessary, licensing conditions and enforcement powers could be employed to bring about improvements.

This initiative supports Mansfield District Council’s "Towards 2030" strategy, which aims to enhance health, wellbeing, community safety, and economic growth by upgrading substandard private rented homes.

Find out more and have a say by filling in the online survey.