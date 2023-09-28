Growing the community through grant scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashfield District Council are launching a Community Growing Grant Scheme on 2 October to boost community groups.

Community groups within Ashfield who offer community growing, allotment projects, and green social prescribing – supporting people to engage in nature-based activities to improve their mental and physical health – will be eligible for a grant of up to £500.

The grant funding could be spent to buy equipment, seeds and plants, venue hire, transport, staff and volunteer training. An organisation that supports mental health and physical health through gardening might need a new planter, a group who grow food for a food bank on an allotment could need more seeds for the new growing season, or a community garden project require some tools for more people to use.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny at Wesley Street allotments

To be eligible for the grant, the growing-based project must provide one or more benefits to residents and the community. Benefits include, but are not limited to, improving access to food, improving mental and physical health, creating befriending opportunities, reducing food waste, improving biodiversity, and access to educational opportunities.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield district Council, said “If you are part of a charitable organisation or community group who use gardening or growing food as part of your support networks. Whether you need new equipment, plants or training for your staff or volunteers.

“Don’t leave it too late to apply for this grant as we only have a limited amount of funds to distribute. We are proud to be able to provide these grants to support our valuable community groups and charities who do incredible work within our District.”

This is the latest scheme being funded by Ashfield District Council’s £3.2million UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). Launched in August, the Enterprise Development Grant and Hucknall High Street Shop Front Improvement Grant are part of a package of support offered to local businesses by the Council.