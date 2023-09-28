News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Growing the community through grant scheme

Ashfield District Council are launching a Community Growing Grant Scheme on 2 October to boost community groups.
By ADC Corp Comms CorpCommsContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ashfield District Council are launching a Community Growing Grant Scheme on 2 October to boost community groups.

Community groups within Ashfield who offer community growing, allotment projects, and green social prescribing – supporting people to engage in nature-based activities to improve their mental and physical health – will be eligible for a grant of up to £500.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grant funding could be spent to buy equipment, seeds and plants, venue hire, transport, staff and volunteer training. An organisation that supports mental health and physical health through gardening might need a new planter, a group who grow food for a food bank on an allotment could need more seeds for the new growing season, or a community garden project require some tools for more people to use.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny at Wesley Street allotments Cllr Jason Zadrozny at Wesley Street allotments
Cllr Jason Zadrozny at Wesley Street allotments
Most Popular

To be eligible for the grant, the growing-based project must provide one or more benefits to residents and the community. Benefits include, but are not limited to, improving access to food, improving mental and physical health, creating befriending opportunities, reducing food waste, improving biodiversity, and access to educational opportunities.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield district Council, said “If you are part of a charitable organisation or community group who use gardening or growing food as part of your support networks. Whether you need new equipment, plants or training for your staff or volunteers.

“Don’t leave it too late to apply for this grant as we only have a limited amount of funds to distribute. We are proud to be able to provide these grants to support our valuable community groups and charities who do incredible work within our District.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is the latest scheme being funded by Ashfield District Council’s £3.2million UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). Launched in August, the Enterprise Development Grant and Hucknall High Street Shop Front Improvement Grant are part of a package of support offered to local businesses by the Council.

The Community Growing Grant Scheme will be issued on a first come, first served basis until all the funds have been allocated. Eligibility criteria and the application form can be found on the Council’s website from 2 October.

Related topics:Community groupsAshfield District CouncilAshfieldBenefits