Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, November 1, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

18 Rufford Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension;

The Wheatsheaf, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield town centre.

91 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Loft conversion with rear dormer and hipped gable end;

55 Mount Crescent, Warsop: Single-storey side and rear extensions;

4 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Work to one tree;

2 Lees Avenue, Mansfield: Two-metre concrete panelled fence to front boundary with new vehicular and pedestrian access gates.

Improvements to toilet access at Newstead Abbey have been given the green light.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

22 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield: Removal of three trees and works to eight trees. Conditional permission;

3 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension and detached outbuilding. Conditional permission;

Raintree, New Mill Lane, Forest Town: Two-storey side extension, porch to front, alteration of rear conservatory, external alterations, render and cladding panels. Conditional permission;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

66 Helmsley Road, Rainworth: Two-storey extension and loft conversion. Conditional permission;

19 Firbeck Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

The Wheatsheaf, 47 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: External seating on highway, pavement café. Conditional permission.

Starter units plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Field west of Felley Alpacas, Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood: Agricultural dwelling;

3 Byron Fields, Annesley: Two-storey side extension;

4 Oak View Rise, Harlow Wood: Two-storey rear and side extensions;

16 Craster Street, Sutton: Single-storey side extension and hardstanding to the front of the property;

173 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension

Unit 1, Wolsey Drive, Kirkby: Detached building for three starter units;

1 Church Avenue, Sutton: Works to trees;

Fackley Farm, Fackley Road, Sutton: Demolition of agricultural buildings and erection of stables with yard together with the creation of a new access.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

48 Sotheby Avenue, Sutton: Boundary fencing. Conditional permission;

31 Columbia Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

Defibrillator phone box bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

99 Coronation Drive, South Normanton: Garage;

Land opposite 250 Alfreton Road, Blackwell: Removal of existing telephone kiosk and replace with a traditional red telephone kiosk to house a community defibrillator;

15 Station View, Shirebrook: Two-storey extension to the side;

Church Of The Holy Cross, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: Fell ash tree;

1 Oaktree Road, Hilcote: Single-storey extension to side;

3 The Duesbury, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Single-storey front extension and garage conversion for a beauty salon.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Avalon, 3 Wetton Lane, Tibshelf: Excavation works to garden to regrade and make safe and provide access onto driveway. Withdrawn;

1 High View Road, South Normanton: Loading canopy. Conditional permission;

111-113 High Street, Tibshelf: Change of use from former retail outlet to hot food café and wall-mounted extract duct to rear elevation. Conditional permission;

Land to the rear of 3-15B Market Street, South Normanton: Pair of semi-detached, two-and-a-half-storey dwellings. Conditional permission;

Green light for barn

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Annexe, 69A High Street, Edwinstowe: Single-storey side and rear extension, detached garage;

1 Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe: Extend garage, alterations to wall and driveway, install electric gates;

26 Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe: Replace fence;

2 The Fields, Rainworth: Change of use of grass area to residential garden use and erection of fence.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Field, Fishpool Road, Blidworth: Agricultural barn. Approved;

Liodor, Gattlys Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey side and rear extension. Refused;

Wood End Stables, Cross Lane, Blidworth: Conversion and extension of storage building to form two-bedroom dwelling. Refused;

24 Amber Close, Rainworth: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Field off Blidworth Lane, Blidworth: Change of use from agricultural use to equestrian use. Approved;

Toilet work approved

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

4 High Leys Drive, Newstead: Single-storey rear extension;

81 Vernon Crescent, Ravenshead: Three dwellings, two new vehicular access from Vernon Crescent;

214 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Replacement garage;

10 Summercourt Drive, Ravenshead: Two-storey and first-floor front/side extension;

5 Rowan Avenue, Ravenshead: Two-storey rear, single-storey extension and remodeling;

1 Hall Cottages, Hall Lane, Papplewick: Reduce height of five beech trees.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

19 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead Abbey, Station Avenue, Newstead: Internal alteration and refurbishment of existing toilet facilities and store rooms, provision of an external ramp to female toilets. Conditional permission;

19 Gorse Hill, Ravenshead: Extension to form double garage, hipped roof to main dwelling with dormers to front and rooflights to rear. Conditional permission;

Chetwynd House, Hall Lane, Papplewick: Retain alterations to roof: installation of boiler flue; installation of extract vent terminal, demolition of chimney and repair rebuild of original chimney. Conditional permission.