Owners of the the East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton have applied to Bolsover District Council to expand units facing the main customer carpark at the site by using covered walkways into retail space.

The application is for units one, two and 39, and also includes plans to create mezzanine floors in the units to create storage space and staff areas.

The application states: “This application is seeking full planning permission to extend the retail floor space within the existing East Midlands Designer Outlet building complex by enclosing the existing covered walkways in front of units 1-2 and 39, and to introduce mezzanine floors within the existing units for storage and staff amenity spaces.

The East Midlands Designer Outlet

“The extensions will enlarge existing units 1-2 and 39, and will be sited onto the principle elevation of the building, fronting the main entrance and customer car park.

"The ground floor shall be used as commercial retail space. The proposed mezzanines will be set back from the frontage creating a full height void behind the glazed frontage.

"The mezzanines were identified as storage in the submitted design and access statement, but the applicant has indicated that they would like these areas to be available for staff welfare as well as storage.

"They have confirmed that the mezzanine will not be used as retail space or accessible to visiting members of the public.”

The application was granted with conditions.