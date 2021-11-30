Green light given for 110 new build homes in Sutton near primary school

The application by Countryside Properties (UK) Limited to build on land behind Alfreton Road at Sutton was originally refused, however the appeal was subsequently allowed on the May 12 and planning granted with conditions by Ashfield District Council on November 22.

The plans include the demolition of 211 Alfreton Road, the garage of 213 Alfreton Road and garages to the rear of 209 Alfreton Road, and construction of up to 110 new homes on the land to the rear of the properties.

The application site currently comprises of fields of approximately four hectares, near to Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, and will bring much-needed new homes to the area along with some social housing dwellings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bungalow will be demolished to make way for the development on land to the rear of the property

The application states: “Good quality houses have been proposed, including social housing, and the style of housing is in-keeping with the local area.

“The development will not have many adverse impacts on the local landscape and will not cause a loss of privacy as properties on Alfreton Road have long gardens and therefore would be a considerable distance away from the proposal.”

The planning process originally received 13 objection letters from 11 households, but the application was granted with a number of conditions, including developer contributions towards increasing capacity at NHS practices and primary schools in the area.

The application states: “All NHS practices in the area are working at capacity and therefore in order to make this development acceptable from a health perspective, a contribution of £59,606.25 is sought towards enhancing capacity and infrastructure in local practices.

"In order to create additional places in the Sutton Town Primary Planning Area resulting from the cumulative impact of this application and other applications, a new primary school and site is required.

"The county council therefore requests a contribution based on the cost per pupil of providing a new school, which is £481,114 for the estimated 23 pupils this development will create.”

The conditions also state that a number of wildlife surveys would need to be completed, alongside surface water drainage works.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.