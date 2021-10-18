Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, October 11, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

29 Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

2C Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Works to tree;

167 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: New front boundary wall and infill panels, new laurel hedge behind boundary wall and existing conifers replaced with post and panel fence;

6 Dale Road, Warsop: Bay window to front elevation;

Titchfield Dental Clinic, 9 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension forming two surgery and waiting areas;

The former Lloyd's Bank building on Sherwood Street, Warsop, is set to be turned into an ice cream parlour.

18 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Balcony over existing ground-floor extension, replace ground-floor extension windows, add bi-fold doors;

17 Hoylake Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: First-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension;

31 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Detached garage with flat roof to front elevation;

McDonald’s, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Minor relocation of approved freestanding totem sign;

Sutton Community Academy is bidding to install solar panels in its car parks.

4 Sandhurst Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions;

15 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield: Works to 27 trees and removal of two trees;

5 Harvey Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Lodge Barn, Sookholme Road, Sookholme: Install chimney/flue for log burner stove to front elevation.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Crown Farm Way, opposite junction with Vicar Way, Forest Town: Replace existing 15-metre monopole with 20m monopole. Conditional permission;

Rose Lodge, 22 Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Works to two trees and removal of tree. Partial conditional permission;

73 Sandy Lane, Mansfield: Summer house/shed in rear garden. Conditional permission;

13 Clifton Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

2 Helmsley Road, Rainworth: Detached garage and entrance gates. Conditional permission;

Glass Peaks, Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Works to six trees and one group and removal of one tree. Conditional permission;

8 Fairlawns, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

5-7 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Change of use from bank to mixed use of ice cream parlour, ice cream manufacture and distribution on ground floor with creation of residential flat to first floor. Conditional permission;

Land at Broomhill Lane, Mansfield: Housing development of 77 dwellings comprising 25 general needs houses, four general needs flats, 16 older persons assisted living bungalows and 32 older persons assisted living flats. Conditional permission;

33 High Street, Warsop: Internal alterations and rear extension. Conditional permission;

Land at KFC, Sandlands Way, Forest Town: Extension to existing KFC restaurant to create new single-storey restaurant/drive-thru, two Taco Bell main signs, two Taco Bell logo and two individual Taco Bell LED letters. Conditional permission.

School eyes solar power

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

11 Recreation Road, Annesley: External wall insulation;

55 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Removal of upvc conservatory and replace with traditional build conservatory in keeping with the existing dwelling;

195 Kirkby Road, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension, double garage and vehicular access;

39 St Andrews Street, Skegby: Garden room with store and WC;

13 Alfred Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension and outbuilding;

Sutton Community Academy, Sutton Centre, High Pavement, Sutton: Installation of solar panels;

73 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Remove existing garage and erect single-storey rear extension and double storey side extension;

5 Boughton Close, Sutton: Two-storey side extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

33 Burnside Close, Kirkby: Change of use from residential to residential and childminding service. Withdrawn;

2 Bluebell Close, Underwood: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

8 Lime Tree Drive, Harlow Wood: Fell silver birch. Conditional permission;

22A Back Lane, Sutton: Hard surfacing of access road and erection of domestic double garage with hard standing for vehicles., boundary fencing, caravan storage and mobile washroom, landscaping to include artificial grass and change of use to domestic land. Refused;

10 Church Side, Common Road, Huthwaite: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

81A Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Pruning and crown thin of trees. Refused.

Hot-food takeaway bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

7 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Change of use from retail unit to multi-purpose including hot food take-away on ground floor with living accommodation above;

8 Hawthorne Avenue, Glapwell: Single-storey rear extension and conversion of existing garage.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Golden Cottage, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: Removal of cherry tree. Approved;

2 Dale Close, Langwith: Demolish existing single-storey side extension and construct new side, two-storey extension. Conditional permission;

1 Platt Street, Pinxton: Two-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;

70 Church Street West, Pinxton: Single-storey side and rear extension; Conditional permission;

Garage block, Portland Road, Shirebrook: Three single-storey dwellings, comprising detached bungalow and two semi-detached bungalows. Conditional permission;

Garage block, Market Close, Shirebrook: Bungalow. Conditional permission;

Mill Pond House, Whaley Road, Langwith: Change of use of agricultural buildings to granny flat and two holiday lets. Refused;

5 Leamington Drive, South Normanton: Demolition of existing public house and erection of 11 dwellings. Conditional permission.

* A recent report incorrectly mentioned an application regarding 115 Langwith Road, Langwith Junction, which was actually an old planning submission. We are happy to clarify the matter and apologise for any confusion caused.

Post office extension

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

22 Bescar Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey extension to front and two storey and single-storey extensions to rear;

Moor Cottage, Farnsfield Road, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey side and rear extensions, single-storey unattached garage/outbuilding;

Unit 1, Joseph Court, Burma Road, Blidworth: Business/office unit.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Blidworth Post Office, Mansfield Road, Blidworth: Single-storey side extension existing convenience store and post office and new vinyl advertising to existing and proposed front windows. Approved;

188 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Concrete sectional building on concrete base for storage. Refused;

Greenacres, Archway Road, Kings Clipstone: Approved.

Church windows scheme

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

1 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Single and two-storey side extensions and alterations to the roof;

19 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension;

112 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Trim two yew trees;

78 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey extension to front, single-storey extension to rear and external alterations;

11 Linwood Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey front extensions.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

St Mary’s Church, Markham Street, Newstead: Replacement of steel, single-glazed windows with new polyester powder coated aluminium windows at the church. Conditional permission;

136 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.