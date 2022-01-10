Green light for housing scheme and pet centre - but what developments are planned where you live?

A pet centre and 79-home development given the go-ahead are among the latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications and decisions.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:16 pm

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the weeks beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

16 Southpark Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear and side extension and extension to existing rear sunroom and new room;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Warsop Mill, Church Road, Church Warsop: Work to tree and removal of tree;

22 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: Change of use from office to residential;

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, Broomhill Lane, Mansfield: Boundary fence and gates;

4 Debdale Lane, Mansfield: Front dormer window.

White Post Farm, Farnsfield.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

38 Poplar Grove, Forest Town: Side extension with dormer window to front elevation. Conditional permission;

27 Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

91 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Loft conversion with rear dormer and hipped gable end. Approved;

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

12 New Park Lane, Mansfield: Work to three trees. Conditional permission;

Sandhurst Quarry, Sandhurst Avenue, Mansfield: Seventy-three dwellings. Conditional permission.

Bridge plan

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

The Chantry, Pleasley Road, Teversal: Detached double garage with carport and home office space above;

Unit D Farm Foods, The Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton: Eight illuminated fascia signs;

Windyridge, 238 Wild Hill, Teversal: Dwelling;

Vodafone 73288 Base Station, King’s Mill Road East, Sutton: Removal of 12.5-metre pole to be replaced by high streetpole at a maximum height of 20m;

Navigators Folly, Alexander Terrace, Pinxton: New vehicle bridge for domestic use to improve access to residence over river;

81 Main Road, Underwood: Dropped kerb.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Forest Farm House, Blidworth Road, Kirkby: Conversion of stone-built stable building to a two-bedroom dwelling. Refused;

Field west of Felley Alpacas, Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood: Agricultural building. Prior approval refused.

Stable plan

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

37 Hartington Street, Langwith: Loft conversion to include a rear dormer;

48 King Street, Pinxton: Attached garage and two off-road parking spaces;

Bank Villa, Pit Lane, Pleasley: Detached dwelling with parking;

Land north of Wood Lane and south of Green Lane, Pleasley: Change of use of land from agricultural to equestrian and detached stable building;

Tremwen, Sitwell Grange Lane, Tibshelf: Bungalow.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Appleby Guest House Chesterfield Road New Houghton: Change of use from guest house to residential dwelling. Conditional permission;

3 Heather Close, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Lodge Farm, Stanton Street, New Houghton: Change of use of three barns from existing storage of crops and farming machinery to storage of caravans. Conditional permission;

Pear Tree Farm, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: First-floor extension over existing kitchen footprint. Conditional permission.

Green light for pet centre

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

1A Nether Court, Farnsfield: Rear garden room extension, cladding to parts of the house and replacement windows;

6 High Street, Edwinstowe: Conversion, extension and repair to brick outbuilding to provide an annexe.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Hill House Farm, Old Rufford Road, Farnsfield: Demolition of existing barns and replacement with new dwelling. Approved;

616 Venue, Chapel Farm, Newark Road, Wellow: Siting of five flags. Withdrawn

Vanessa House, Mansfield Road, Blidworth: Front porch extension. Withdrawn;

White Post Farm, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Replacement pet centre. Approved.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Fields numbers 3113 and 3700 Mansfield Road, Ravenshead: Agricultural building, steel frame clad in steel sheet. Planning application required;

4 High Leys Drive, Newstead: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

