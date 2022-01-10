Green light for housing scheme and pet centre - but what developments are planned where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the weeks beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

16 Southpark Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear and side extension and extension to existing rear sunroom and new room;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Warsop Mill, Church Road, Church Warsop: Work to tree and removal of tree;

22 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: Change of use from office to residential;

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, Broomhill Lane, Mansfield: Boundary fence and gates;

4 Debdale Lane, Mansfield: Front dormer window.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

38 Poplar Grove, Forest Town: Side extension with dormer window to front elevation. Conditional permission;

27 Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

91 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Loft conversion with rear dormer and hipped gable end. Approved;

12 New Park Lane, Mansfield: Work to three trees. Conditional permission;

Sandhurst Quarry, Sandhurst Avenue, Mansfield: Seventy-three dwellings. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

The Chantry, Pleasley Road, Teversal: Detached double garage with carport and home office space above;

Unit D Farm Foods, The Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton: Eight illuminated fascia signs;

Windyridge, 238 Wild Hill, Teversal: Dwelling;

Vodafone 73288 Base Station, King’s Mill Road East, Sutton: Removal of 12.5-metre pole to be replaced by high streetpole at a maximum height of 20m;

Navigators Folly, Alexander Terrace, Pinxton: New vehicle bridge for domestic use to improve access to residence over river;

81 Main Road, Underwood: Dropped kerb.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Forest Farm House, Blidworth Road, Kirkby: Conversion of stone-built stable building to a two-bedroom dwelling. Refused;

Field west of Felley Alpacas, Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood: Agricultural building. Prior approval refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

37 Hartington Street, Langwith: Loft conversion to include a rear dormer;

48 King Street, Pinxton: Attached garage and two off-road parking spaces;

Bank Villa, Pit Lane, Pleasley: Detached dwelling with parking;

Land north of Wood Lane and south of Green Lane, Pleasley: Change of use of land from agricultural to equestrian and detached stable building;

Tremwen, Sitwell Grange Lane, Tibshelf: Bungalow.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Appleby Guest House Chesterfield Road New Houghton: Change of use from guest house to residential dwelling. Conditional permission;

3 Heather Close, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Lodge Farm, Stanton Street, New Houghton: Change of use of three barns from existing storage of crops and farming machinery to storage of caravans. Conditional permission;

Pear Tree Farm, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: First-floor extension over existing kitchen footprint. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

1A Nether Court, Farnsfield: Rear garden room extension, cladding to parts of the house and replacement windows;

6 High Street, Edwinstowe: Conversion, extension and repair to brick outbuilding to provide an annexe.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Hill House Farm, Old Rufford Road, Farnsfield: Demolition of existing barns and replacement with new dwelling. Approved;

616 Venue, Chapel Farm, Newark Road, Wellow: Siting of five flags. Withdrawn

Vanessa House, Mansfield Road, Blidworth: Front porch extension. Withdrawn;

White Post Farm, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Replacement pet centre. Approved.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Fields numbers 3113 and 3700 Mansfield Road, Ravenshead: Agricultural building, steel frame clad in steel sheet. Planning application required;

4 High Leys Drive, Newstead: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.