Government settlement means smaller financial hole to fill at Mansfield Council

The Labour-run authority had previously needed to find £1.894 million to balance its books in April, but now the authority has been told how much money it will get from the Government to support the running of frontline services.

The council will have to find £555,000 less than previously expected, putting the budget black hole at £1.339m for 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means a major change to cost-cutting plans has been put forward by the Labour cabinet including less cash being taken from reserves.

Coun Craig Whitby, deputy mayor of Mansfield and Mansfield Council cabinet member for corporate and finance.

Its proposed the use of corporate reserves will be cut from £473,000 to £305,000, while general fund cash will now be £222,000, rather than £247,000.

Establishment changes will also be reduced from £755,000 to £651,000 in savings, a;though no specific proposals have yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the council will no longer rely on cash from its Wildflower Rise development, off Windmill Lane, with the forecast £250,000 to be pushed into later years.

Plans including £8,000 in service reductions and £142,000 from income generation remain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the authority also revealed plans to cut councillors’ special responsibility allowances by 10 per cent.

This is a measure taken by the council most years and will bring a further £16,000 in savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the extra Government income also means the council will put £25,000 into an economic stimulus fund to drive growth in the town.

Cabinet members and scrutiny councillors have already agreed with plans to freeze council tax at the previous year’s level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report, Coun Craig Whitby, cabinet member for corporate and finance, said: “The Government has announced its draft financial settlement for local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has resulted in the council receiving additional grants for 2023/24 as part of a one-year settlement.

“The outcome has meant an improved position for the council, which has resulted in a change to my original proposals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the council’s overview and scrutiny corporate resources committee will discuss the new proposals on, January 4.