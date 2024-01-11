Glapwell charity benefits from £5k grant
The Glapwell Guardians applied for the funding from Bolsover District Council’s Rural Fund and will help purchase a new electric range cooker, extractor system and professional catering equipment giving them the opportunity to increase usage of the centre.
The Glapwell Centre kitchen has already been refurbished as part of Glapwell Parish Council’s plans to widen the range of activities available, increase the usage and make the centre more attractive for community and voluntary groups to hire and use.
Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie said, “As we all know community centres are often the heartbeat of local communities, bringing people together for celebrations, activities or part of a group and an important element of this is the kitchen where refreshments can be provided.
“So, to be able to help fund these important pieces of equipment is a great use of the Rural Fund and I am positive it will have a beneficial impact for all its users.”
It is anticipated that the refurbishment of the kitchen and the addition of these important facilities will increase the numbers using the centre to over 1,000 per year and attract more groups
Mandy Chambers, Chair of Bolsover Partnership who will administer the money said, “The Rural Fund is all about improving local facilities and supporting our communities and what better way to do this than by improving the facilities at what is already a popular venue in Glapwell.”
The cash has been awarded through the authorities Rural Fund which is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is specifically aimed at supporting new and existing rural businesses to develop their products, services and facilities to help improve productivity and strengthen the rural economy and rural communities.