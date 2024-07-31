Get on board the Sherwood Arrow for free every weekend in August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus passengers in Nottinghamshire and Nottingham are in for a treat this summer as travel on Stagecoach’s Sherwood Arrow bus will be free every weekend throughout August, including all three days of the bank holiday weekend.

The offer, which is being funded by Nottinghamshire County Council as part of their Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), means that passengers will be able to travel without charge to the world-famous Sherwood Forest, where the Robin Hood Festival and Nottinghamshire Day celebrations will take place, and Rufford Abbey Country Park as well as other attractions including White Post Farm, Wheelgate Park and Clumber Park.

It's not just passengers travelling to events at the county council’s country parks who can benefit from this free travel offer as travel along the entire route of the Sherwood Arrow bus will be free, from Nottingham City Centre to Worksop and Retford via Ollerton.

Nottinghamshire Day celebrations will take place at Sherwood Forest on Sunday 25 August and visitors can enjoy a range of activities including craft making workshops, Outlaw Orienteering, poetry writing workshops - not to mention a whole lot of festival fun at Robin Hood Festival with archery, historical re-enactments, music, comedy acts, and much more.

The 38th Robin Hood Festival kicks off at Sherwood Forest on Saturday 3 August and will be running every weekend throughout August until Bank Holiday Monday (26 August).

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It was only a few weeks ago that we announced that we, alongside Nottingham City Council, had funded discounts to selected group bus tickets throughout the summer and we are pleased to now announce that passengers can travel along one of the most popular bus routes in the county for free every weekend in August.

“We have been working closely with Stagecoach to make this offer possible and we would like to thank them for their part in helping us to achieve this.

“Our ambition is to make bus travel better for all in Nottinghamshire and with summer finally here, there has never been a better time to get out and about by bus.

“Every year people travel from far and wide to visit the delights of Sherwood Forest and it is great news that visitors to the annual Robin Hood Festival will be able to get there free of charge by bus.

“Of course, we cannot forget Nottinghamshire Day – a day which celebrates our great county – and what better way to do this than to offer free travel for what promises to be a fun-filled day out for all the family.

“We cannot forget that the Sherwood Arrow connects communities in the north of Nottinghamshire into Nottingham City Centre and that it is not just events at our country parks that passengers will be travelling to. Free travel will also benefit those wishing to travel to other attractions along the route as well as those heading into the city centre for all that is on offer there.

“You may have heard the words Bus Service Improvement Plan in our news a lot over the last few months and that is because we are committed to using this funding to deliver improvements that bus passengers across Nottinghamshire and Nottingham will value.”

Councillor Scott Carlton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This is great news for bus passengers from Nottingham City right the way up to Worksop and Retford and everywhere in between, and I am pleased that visitors to Sherwood Forest in particular will be able to benefit from this ahead of all of the festivities on offer there this summer.

“Whether you’re travelling into Nottingham City or heading to an event at one of our country parks, I’d encourage everyone to take advantage of this fantastic offer this August.”

Dave Skepper, Commercial Director, Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "We're pleased to be working with the Nottinghamshire County Council team to offer free bus journeys on the Sherwood Arrow over summer weekends in August. With regular departures taking people into the heart of Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and Rufford Park. Using the Sherwood Arrow is the best route to a great day out in the beautiful Nottinghamshire countryside."

Rob James, RSPB Communications Officer at the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve, said: “The free travel offer is available on each of the Robin Hood Festival days this year, which is brilliant news.

“It is already free to walk on to the reserve and enjoy the fabulous shows and performances at the Festival, which include jousting and combat displays, historical re-enactment, comedy, music and so much more.

“Free travel to Sherwood Forest from across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire means even more people can come and spend an amazing value-for-money day out to celebrate the legacy of our outlaw hero and spend time in his beloved woodland.”

Councillor Neghat Khan, Leader of Nottingham City Council and Executive Member for Transport, said: “Buses are a great way to get around in Nottingham. Making the Sherwood Arrow free-of-charge at the weekends over the summer holidays will help our residents to plan great days out.

“It will also make it easier for those who live in the county to come and enjoy the city’s many attractions, such as Nottingham Castle or the Beach in Old Market Square.