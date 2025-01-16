Get around throughout January with evening on demand travel for only a pound

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bus passengers can get around and explore the Mansfield and Newark Nottsbus On Demand zones in the evenings for only a pound throughout January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus passengers can get around and explore the Mansfield and Newark Nottsbus On Demand zones in the evenings for only a pound throughout January.

The offer, which was launched in December, usually costs £2.50 per single journey, is being run in partnership with Stagecoach, who operate the service on behalf of the county council. It is hoped that the offer will persuade residents to use the service and leave their cars at home, so they can safely enjoy local leisure facilities including, shops, bars and restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers can also use Stagecoach's Mansfield and Newark MegaRiders on board, and in Newark, the Newark All Rounder ticket is also valid.

Nottbus On Demand vehicle at Mansfield Bus Station.

Valid concessionary pass holders can use the evening on-demand services for free and are encouraged to use the service to get out and about.

The Mansfield and Newark evening services operate Monday to Saturday from 7:30pm until midnight, and passengers are reminded that these on demand services do not run on a Sunday night.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to still offer this service for only a pound throughout January, on the evening Nottsbus On Demand services across Mansfield and Newark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“January can be a challenging time as people prioritise how they spend money after Christmas and the New Year, but the one-pound fare will make it more affordable and appealing.

“It helps take away the stress of having to use the car, rely on lifts and pay for parking. Why not meet up with friends or family for food and drinks, or the plenty of other leisure offerings across Mansfield and Newark that include the cinema, theatre and bowling?

You can find out more about the Nottsbus On Demand service and how to download the app by visiting: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/travel-notts/travelling-by-bus/nottsbusondemand