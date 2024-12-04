Garden waste service in Mansfield set for winter hi-bin-ation

Mansfield District Council is reminding residents of the final garden waste collections of the year before their annual hi-bin-ation, plus the dates for waste collections over Christmas and New Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last brown bin garden waste collections for 19,000 customers in the district will be between Monday 2 December and Friday 13 December.

For customers whose garden waste bins were not able to be emptied on Thursday 21 November and Friday 22 November due to the snow and ice earlier in the week, the council is accepting one bag of extra garden waste in the remaining collections for the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are asked to leave it in a heavy duty bin bag beside their brown bin. The crews will return the bag by tying it to the handle of the brown bin ready for disposal by residents in their green general waste bin.

Garden waste collection in Mansfield

The fortnightly garden waste service will resume again in the first week of March when hopefully spring is on its way.

However, gardeners across Mansfield can still deposit garden waste at their local household waste recycling centres for free throughout winter.

Christmas Collections

Over Christmas and New Year, there will be several changes to waste collections. Customers will be able to leave an additional standard black rubbish sack of general waste beside their green bin on their first collection after Christmas. In addition extra recycling can be collected at any time of the year if it is left beside the blue bin in cardboard box or paper bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For households whose bin collection falls on Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December, this collection will be on Saturday 21 December.

Collections that would have fallen on Boxing Day, Thursday 26 December, will be carried out on Saturday 28 December.

And for collections that would have fallen on New Year’s Day, Wednesday 1 January, these bins will be emptied on Saturday 4 January.

All other collections over Christmas and New Year will take place as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “There are a few dates that residents should mark in their calendars in the coming weeks as we approach the annual pause in garden waste collections. There will also be changes to normal schedules over Christmas and New Year to allow our hardworking waste and recycling crews a few days off during the festive period.

“We would like to remind residents to number their bins. This helps to ensure they don’t become mixed up with neighbours and helps our crews accurately log details if a bin cannot be emptied for a variety of reasons.”

Residents can also check bin collections dates on the council website and sign up to email alerts, so they don’t miss any collections.

For details about recycling centres across Mansfield and their opening times, visit Nottinghamshire County Council’s website.