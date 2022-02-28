Future of Pinxton and Somercotes libraries uncertain amid lack of community interest

A Derbyshire Council meeting was told that after years without any community interest in taking on a range of authority-owned libraries, the risk of closure remains.

A report discussed by councillors says: “Closures on a significant scale could help realise some of the required savings. However, it would enable the service to directly align its available resources with existing levels of use and need.

“It could result in a patchy and uneven distribution of libraries across Derbyshire.

Pinxton Library, Kirkstead Road, Pinxton

“If there is a lack of customer/community support for the proposals outlined within this paper, the Library Service would need to review all aspects of current service provisions, with a potential requirement to make further significant reductions to opening hours, staffing, the materials fund and mobile library provisions.

“This could result in some libraries being open for less than one day a week with few, or no new books or resources added to stock.”

Four years ago, the council announced plans to pass 20 of the least-used libraries, out of the 45 it owns and runs, to community groups in a bid to save £1.6m.

The council asked groups to come forward, but so far only one library – in Woodville, South Derbyshire – has been passed over and only five more have retained expressions of interest and/or business cases.

Somercotes Library, Bank Street, Somercotes.

This leaves 14 libraries in limbo, including Somercotes and Pinxton.

Difficulties

Michelle Parker, council library service development manager, told the meeting council staff could currently only handle one library transfer at a time.

Coun Sue Hobson, cabinet support member for the department overseeing libraries, said ‘lessons have been learned’ from the process and the council ‘has had difficulties’.

Coun Damien Greenhalgh said: “Does the level of support show the ambitious plans were too ambitious?

“Volunteer and charity support is not free.

“There is an opinion locally that libraries should be run by professional librarians and there is a difference between having volunteers helping to provide services and taking it on.

“My view is popular opinion is not with this project.”