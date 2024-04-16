Funding available for local community projects that promote recycling and waste reduction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire County Council and Veolia’s Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund aims to support local, community-based projects that encourage individuals to adopt a new perspective on waste and resources.

Grants of up to £1,000 are available for a variety of projects and initiatives throughout Nottinghamshire (excluding the city of Nottingham area). This could include practical equipment, in-person or online workshops, social media campaigns, practical equipment, education activities or promotion and awareness raising.

The fund, now in its 14th year, has previously supported a diverse range of projects and activities, including swap shop events, repair workshops, community gardens utilising reused, reclaimed or recycled materials, food growing, food waste reduction initiatives and composting schemes.

The Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund. Applications open until 28 June 2024

One success story is the Winthorpe Road Community Garden, which was awarded £535 in 2023 to construct a new polytunnel made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

This garden serves as a valuable local space for cultivating food while promoting mental and physical wellbeing within the community.

The group currently grows a variety of produce, including fruit trees, soft fruits, tomatoes and cucumbers. Passersby are encouraged to pick their own fresh produce, fostering a sense of community and connection.

Another initiative, Conscious Closet in Southwell, received £940 last year to support their clothing swap events.

Founded by two local mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Conscious Closet aims to address the issue of clothing and textile waste by promoting mindful consumption.

With the funding, they were able to purchase brand new clothing rails, eliminating the need to borrow from friends and rely on volunteers to set up and dismantle the rails at each event.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We know that Nottinghamshire residents are eager to make a difference in their communities whilst also protecting the environment.

"There is already so much taking place at a community level and the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund is a great way to boost this action. If you’re a school, community group or charity with an idea to challenge how we think about waste then I encourage you to submit an application.

"Anything we can do to increase everyone’s desire to cut waste must be a benefit to us all.”

Steve Newman, General Manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire, said: “Through the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund, we are excited to support local community groups to drive change in waste reduction and make a positive impact on their community.

“We believe that by supporting sustainable initiatives, we can ignite a shift in mindset towards mindful consumption, adopt a new perspective on waste and pave the way for a more sustainable future in Nottinghamshire.”

Properly constituted and non-for-profit organisations such as schools, charities and community groups are eligible to apply for up to £1,000.

The fund can be used for a wide range of projects and campaigns, whether needed for equipment, educational materials, the running of workshops and more. We are looking for innovative and creative ways to promote reducing, reusing and recycling, to inspire the community and generate change in Nottinghamshire!

Applications for the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund can be made online at The Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund | Veolia Nottinghamshire or application forms can be requested by calling 0203 567 4391. The closing date for applications is 28 June 2024.